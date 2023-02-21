Who Was Catherine Martinez? Know about Catherine Martinez Cause Of Death

Fitness model and 24-year-old personal trainer Catherine Martinez. The personal trainer and fitness modelling communities dubbed her the Brasilia Martinez. Her family has since hinted that she and Russel Neal were never legally wed. She was survived by her husband and two young boys, Raphael (3) and Diego (5).

What happened to Catherine Martinez?

Catherine Martinez was attacked by her husband, Russel Neal, on June 28th, 2014. Her two small boys were reportedly present at the time of the murder. They are confined to the chamber where her mother’s corpse lies.

Catherine Martinez’s sister Glenda Lewis claims the police had thought she was deceased for a few days after her training partner expressed concern about Catherine Martinez’s absence from the gym where the two had spent countless hours together, Metroflex.

Later that night, Catherine Martinez’s husband, Russel Neal, reported her death to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

When officers entered the home, Catherine Martinez was discovered deceased in the apartment’s west corner. Blunt force injuries and stab cuts were reported.

Russell Neal, the spouse of murdered Catherine Martinez, is in custody.

A Texan native, Russel Neal Martinez is married to Catherine Martinez. He used to front an ensemble called Hi-Five and perform lead. His star began to rise in the early 1990s, when he and the Hi-had Five’s multiple songs in the top 10. In 1991, their single “I Like the Way” was RCA Records’ biggest seller.

Even though Russel was arrested for first-degree murder, he was freed shortly after posting a $100,000 bail. However, it was withdrawn after two months because Russell claimed lunacy and claimed to be Jesus Christ.

However, the judge did not accept his explanation and the charges against him remained in place. He was later committed to a psychiatric facility after it was determined he lacked the mental capacity to proceed with his prosecution.

It was subsequently revealed that Ronald Neal, his younger brother, had also been accused with his wife’s death, Stovyne Magee’s, in 2008.

Catherine Martinez’s relatives have never warmed up to Russel Neal. Word on the street was that he would ask $40 to watch his two boys, which would be a huge insult to the family.

Catherine’s mother claimed that he was physically cruel to her daughter when they were together.

