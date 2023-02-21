Ryan Keeler, UNLV Rebels defensive lineman, dies at age 20

According to a statement released by the institution on Monday, UNLV defensive linemen Ryan Keeler passed away. He was 20.

During the previous season, Keeler wore a redshirt and participated in seven games. The product of Chicago made his first start in October, which was a game against Air Force, and he finished with seven tackles and a takedown in that contest.

UNLV football head coach Barry Odom, who was appointed in December, issued a statement in which he expressed his devastation at the loss of a member of the Rebel family. “We are heartbroken to have lost a member of our Rebel family.” “Although I had the privilege of knowing Ryan for only a couple of months, our teaching staff recognised him right away as an exceptional person, student, and colleague even before I did. As we share their profound sorrow over this tragic loss, the family of Ryan is in our thoughts and prayers.

Please accept our condolences and prayers.” Bojay Filimoeatu, a former defensive line coach at UNLV, expressed his sadness over the passing of Ryan Keeler on Twitter, writing, “My heart aches with the loss of Ryan Keeler.” “You were a wonderful young man who was also one of the most dedicated athletes I’ve ever managed. I will always treasure the time we were able to spend together, my partner. My thoughts and blessings are with you, your wonderful family, and the rest of your team. Ofa Lahi Atu @ryankeeler71 #FlyHigh47 “.

On Twitter, fellow defensive linemen Adam Plant Jr. expressed his grief over the loss of teammate Ryan Keeler by writing, “Long Live Ryan Keeler gone way too soon I’m stuck for words right now love you forever brother.” He also included an emoji of a black heart and a dove.

During the offseason of the 2022 academic year, Keeler made the move from Rutgers to UNLV. Nazareth Institute was his secondary school, and he was a football player there (Illinois). On social media, both teams honoured their previous member who had played for them in the past.

On their Twitter account, the Rutgers football team wrote, “We adore you, Ryan.”

“There are no words to describe it. Our emotions have been weighed down. Bless the Keeler family in the name of the Lord. You are in our hearts, Ryan “The football squad from the secondary school put up a score.

Keeler had a grade point average of 3.80 and was named to the Academic All-Mountain West team for his work. He was studying in pre-business.

There has been no statement regarding the reason of mortality.

