Bello Sisters Perform Blindfolded in ‘AGT

An early release footage of the Bello Sisters’ amazing performance on Monday night’s Finals edition of America’s Got Talent: All-Stars has been made available online. For the show-stopping conclusion, the acrobatic three took their act to the next level by performing in complete darkness.

Preview of “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” Features the Bello Twins

After beginning their performance in front of the judges’ desk, the sisters returned to the platform for even riskier stunts. Heidi Klum, one of the judges, remarked that the sisters might as well be “on another world” given the setting.

After demonstrating a couple of configurations that looked perilous and caused the crowd to gasp, the sisters brought out blindfolds to add a new element to the act. As they reached the climax of their show, all three of them began to hide their eyes behind their hands.

Another sister did a cartwheel in between the legs of the first two sisters who posed back-to-back. The judges gave the group a standing ovation after hearing their incredible performance, and the audience went crazy.

If you were a judge, what would you say about the performance?

When asked about her reaction to the Bello Twins’ show, Klum exclaimed that she “didn’t want it to be over.” She said the sisters are “so beautiful” and praised their performance as “glitz, glamour, glutes.”

Simon Cowell said the performance had “everything this Final should have” and called it “excellent” and “pretty.” After hearing the sisters perform, Cowell said he thinks they “have a chance at winning” the entire tournament.

Howie Mandel commented that the audience “could sense the anxiety in the room” while the sisters were performing. That they don’t have a fourth sibling must come as a relief, he quipped. Mandel then inquired, “Did you dump her?” upon learning that they do. It would appear that the other sibling is “in the making” and is still honing her skills.

On Monday night at 8/7c, America’s Got Talent: All-Stars will return with the 11 remaining acts performing for one last opportunity to win over the Superfan vote before the season conclusion next week.

