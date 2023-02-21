How Did Lee Whitlock died? Lee Whitlock at 54

According to his acting agency, Lee Whitlock, a former Grange Hill and Sweeney Todd actor, she died on Monday at 54. The British actor began his career as a child actor in the early 1980s before landing a role as Bevis Loveday on the long-running school drama Grange Hill. In a social media message, his firm, Urban Collective, said, ‘Saddened by the passing of our client Lee Whitlock.

“Lee was a fantastic character, and he was also a superb actor. He has left behind a legacy of bold and groundbreaking work that he completed at a young age.”

‘Lee was a joy to work with; he was amusing, humorous, and upbeat.’ Condolences to Lee’s family and friends. RIP.’

It was reported that the actor passed away on Friday. It is not yet possible to ascertain what brought about the person’s passing.

Whitlock appeared in several popular films as a supporting actor, including director David Leland’s renowned 1987 drama, Wish You Were Here.

Musical Sweeney Todd

He also appeared in Tim Burton’s 2007 musical Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, which starred Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter. He portrayed a policeman in this show.

But, he is most recognized for his television career, with his first significant performance in the highly famous sitcom Shine On Harvey Moon.

The program, set in the East End of London immediately after World War Two, focuses on demobbed RAF serviceman Harvey Moon, played by Kenneth Cranham, and his attempts to reintegrate into working-class family life after serving his nation overseas.

Whitlock made his movie debut as Moon’s little son Stanley in five seasons between 1982 and 1985.

The programme revived, if briefly, in 1995, with ITV resurrecting its characters, including an adult Stanley, for a new season set in the 1950s.

Another early appearance occurred in the popular police procedural The Gentle Touch, in which Whitlock co-starred with the late Jill Gascoine.

He would go on to make a landmark cameo in the 1987 film Two Of Us, a BBC-produced play that questioned then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s proposal to outlaw homosexual sex education in secondary schools.

Whitlock portrayed Phil, a young guy in a stable relationship with their girlfriend Vera but experiencing complex sexual desires for their close buddy Matthew.

The film was groundbreaking for its day, supporting the LGBTQ+ community at a period when attitudes toward homosexuality were less welcoming.

Cameo appearances in Casualty, EastEnders, Lovejoy, Boon, The Bill, London’s Burning, and Solider, Solider were notable.

LGBTQ+ community

One of the actor’s fans paid tribute to him on Twitter by posting the following: “Very terrible news indeed.” He left an impression on me, and his work on The Two of Us was revolutionary and extremely important to the LGBTQ+ community.

‘This is a heritage to be proud of. Condolences to his family and love to everyone.’

‘This is horrible news,’ a second fan commented. He was highly gifted.’

MailOnline has reached out to a spokesperson for further information.

It is believed that Lee passed away on February 17, many days before the news of his death became public. Lee was born in Hammersmith, which is located in West London.

Lee began acting as a kid, playing Stanley Moon in the iconic TV series Shine On Harvey Moon in the 1980s.

In 1993, he played Bevis Loveday in Series 16 of Grange Hill.

Lee co-starred in the 2007 picture Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street with Johnny Depp and Helena Bonham Carter.

Read Also: Olympic Medalist Greg Foster Passes Away At Age 64