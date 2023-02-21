Olympic Medalist Greg Foster Passes Away At Age 64

Having cardiac issues, the legendary American athlete died at the age of 64. Greg Foster, a legendary sprint hurdler who had recently battled amyloidosis and endured heart surgery last month, passed away on Sunday.

Greg Foster’s Cause Of Death

Foster battled amyloidosis, an uncommon, fatal condition that leaves the heart significantly damaged, from 2015 until January 2020. Foster had a heart replacement on January 18 at Barnes Jewish Hospital. On February 19, 2023, Foster passed away at the age of 64.

Greg Foster’s Records

At his best, the American won three world championships in the 110-meter hurdles in Helsinki in 1983, Rome in 1987, and Tokyo in 1991 along with an Olympic silver medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles and a world indoor 60-meter hurdles title in Sevilla in 1991. Foster earned six national 110-meter hurdles championships from 1981 to 1991, the gold medal at the first three outdoor world championships in 1983, 1987, and 1991, and the silver medal at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

In a competition in which Renaldo Nehemiah became the first athlete to break 13 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles, Foster ran his record of 13.03 seconds in August 1981, coming in second to Nehemiah’s rival. He had the four best times in the world for the year when he competed in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, according to World Athletics. Foster faltered in the final but soon recovered from it from lane one before being edged out at the finish line by Roger Kingdom from lane 8 by 3 hundredths.

Greg Foster’s Personal Life

Foster’s mother, an aunt, a relative, and his 5-year-old nephew, who was named after him, perished in a hit-and-run collision in 1985. Foster claimed the American championship in 1986 before winning the title again in 1987. Two and a half weeks before the 1988 Olympic Trials, Foster, who was once betrothed to Florence Griffith Joyner, fractured his left arm. He encountered several obstacles while sporting a forearm cast, failing to complete his quarterfinal.

FAQs

1. What is the age of Greg Foster?

Ans. 64 years old

2. When is Greg Foster’s birthday?

Ans. August 4, 1958

3. When did Greg Foster die?

Ans. 19 February 2023

Read Also: Carlos Medina Is Arrested For Bishop David O’Connell’s Murder