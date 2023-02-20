Richard Belzer, an American actor, has died. Belzer’s wife Harlee McBride is given greater attention, and it is revealed whether or not the couple had any offspring.

The death of Richard Jay Belzer has been met with widespread sadness in the entertainment industry. On Sunday morning (February 19), at the age of 78, he “died away quietly” in his home in France.

Belzer was a popular face on television, appearing in episodes including Homicide: Life on the Street and Law & Order: SVU.

Several people flocked to social media to express their condolences, and in doing so, we learned more about the actor’s family and his wife, Harlee McBride.

WHO IS RICHARD BELZER’S WIFE HARLEE MCBRIDE?

Harlee McBride was the third wife of Richard Belzer. They wed in 1985 and remained together until the actor’s untimely death in February of 2023.

Actress and producer McBride. Her birthdate is November 20, 1948, and she was born in Los Angeles.

Recently, she was seen in Homicide: Life on the Street as Dr. Alyssa Dyer. From 1994 to 1999, she guest starred on 22 different shows.

She first came to prominence in the 1976 film Raid on Entebbe, followed by starring roles in 1977’s Young Lady Chatterley and 1980’s Young Lady Chatterley II (1985).

Most Wanted, Days of Our Lives, and The Rockford Files were just a few of the shows where McBride made guest appearances.

Belzer was previously married to Gail Susan Ross from 1966 until their divorce in 1972. The couple later divorced in 1978 after getting married in 1976.

DO THEY HAVE ANY KIDS?

According to the media, Belzer did not have any biological offspring. McBride and the Saturday Night Live star had no interest in having children.

Belzer, on the other hand, became a stepfather to McBride’s two kids. Jessica Erin Benton and her sister, Shannon Bree Benton, go by those given names.

McBride’s marriage to Garth Benton brought her two children into the world. Between the years 1961 and 1965, Benton worked as an actor.

TRIBUTES PAID TO BELZER

Several people have expressed their sadness at Belzer’s passing by sharing tributes to the actor on various social media platforms.

Anybody who had the pleasure of witnessing Richard Belzer portray Det. John Munch will never forget how much he inhabited that beloved character and make it his own, as written on the Law & Order Twitter page. Our hearts go out to his family and friends as we share in their sorrow at his passing and their joy at the opportunity to honour his life and legacy.

Original cast member Laraine Newman expressed her sadness at Richard Belzer’s death, saying, “I’m really sad to hear about his loss. I had a lot of feelings for him. When I moved to New York to audition for SNL, he was one of the first people I met. We used to have weekly lobster dinners at a restaurant on Sheepshead Bay. A very hilarious individual. One who is adept at influencing large groups of people. Rest in peace, cherished.”

