How did Gary Shores die?

It is with great sadness that we must inform you of Gary Shores’s recent passing. He hosted radio shows on WTOD and WKKO-FM K100 for many years. On Sunday he left behind his loved ones forever as he breathed his last. The story broke recently and quickly spread through various online media. His loved ones were taken aback by his unexpected passing because no one had expected him to die so soon. As a result, there is a heightened level of interest in Gary Shores’s tragic passing. In this post, we’ll fill you in on the details of the latest developments.

Longtime radio presenter on WTOD and WKKO-FM ” K100″ and all-around amazing guy, Gary Shores. He was most widely recognised as the former host of the hit morning show “Shores and Steele.” For his own good health, he retired in 2012. It was determined that he had pulmonary fibrosis. For almost twenty years, he performed radio miracles on K-100. He was widely regarded as a talented individual whose efforts paid off handsomely. To read the rest of the story, click below.

What happened to Gary Shores?

Gary Shores, a K-100 DJ for many years, passed away on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at approximately 5 p.m., surrounded by his family and friends. The internet has been flooded with individuals heartbroken by the news of his death and interested to learn the circumstances around it. A malignant tumour in his kidneys ultimately proved fatal. His on-air partner’s daughter has verified the news of his demise. She had pulmonary infection, pulmonary fibrosis, and kidney malignancy. If you’re looking for a place to read up on the news in greater detail, you’ve found it.

Because of the unexpected nature of his death, many people have expressed their sadness and sorrow at the news of his loss when it first appeared online. His loved ones, acquaintances, and admirers all agree that he was very gifted. On Sunday, several of Shores’ friends and former coworkers turned to social media to remember him and offer their condolences to his family. Gary Shores, may you finally find peace. For more information, continue to follow Dekh News.

