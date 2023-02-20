Alexandria Cress Borys, A Young Mother, Was Slain In Front Of Her Children On Valentine’s Day 

On Valentine’s Day, 26-year-old Alexandria Cress Borys was fatally murdered in front of her young children outside a South Carolina grocery shop.

What Happened To Alexandria Cress Borys?

Alexandria Cress Borys was packing groceries into her car in the parking lot of the Kroger store in Irmo, South Carolina, on Tuesday when she got into a verbal altercation with a total stranger, according to Borys’ husband Tyler, who spoke to WIS-TV.

Around 4 p.m., he added, the stranger, who has been identified by police as 23-year-old Christina Harrison, drew a revolver and shot Borys in the back. She was shot to death while their 2-year-old child was present, Tyler Borys told WACH.

Alexandria Cress Borys was pronounced dead immediately after officers arrived at the scene, according to the Irmo Police Department.

Investigators came to the conclusion that Harrison and Borys had a disagreement after speaking with witnesses, albeit it is unclear what exactly the disagreement was over.

Suspect Surrendered

Following the shooting, 23-year-old Christina Harrison surrendered. She is facing a murder charge. Harrison sped away from the scene in a white Ford but subsequently surrendered, according to police, at around 5:30 p.m.

She was arrested and lodged at the Lexington County Detention Center on charges of murder and other crimes involving weapons.

According to The Lexington County Bond Court, Harrison was supposed to appear in court on Wednesday, but her private attorney waived the hearing.

“Unfortunately, tempers got out of control in this instance, and someone allowed their rage rule them. Two families’ lives and the lives of countless others who saw this awful incident were affected by one hasty action. Bobby Dale, the chief, stated in a statement. “The only word that comes to me to describe what happened today is senseless.”

Dead In Front Of Her Children

Her brother passed away from a gunshot wound barely six days prior to Bory’s shooting death, according to her husband.

The cosmetologist and nursing student Tyler Borys referred to as his wife was the “greatest wife you could possibly ask for.” To fund a monument in Alexandria’s honour, Tyler Borys started a GoFundMe campaign.

On the website, he wrote, “A gorgeous woman, fantastic mother, loving wife, trusting friend, and so so much more.” Alexandra was unquestionably taken too soon.

