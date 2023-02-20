Nicola Bulley: In The Hunt For A Missing Mother, Where Was A Body Discovered?

After a body was discovered in a river not far from where missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley vanished, the boyfriend of the woman has spoken of his “agony.”

How Did Nicola Bulley Died?

The body, which hasn’t been formally identified, was discovered on Sunday morning near the River Wyre in Lancashire, around a mile from where the 45-year-old mortgage adviser was last seen. It is believed that a couple walking their dog and finding the body then alerted the police.

Bulley, of Inskip, Lancashire, dropped her girls, ages six and nine, off at school on January 27 and was last seen walking her dog in St. Michael’s on Wyre.

Body Was Recovered

On Sunday morning at about 11:35, officers were called to the River Wyre near Rawcliffe Road, according to the police.

A body was tragically recovered, according to a statement, after “an underwater search team and specialised officers have subsequently attended the area, entered the water.”

“Since formal identification has not yet been made, we are unable to confirm at this time whether this is Nicola Bulley,” the statement reads.

The process of identifying the body is still ongoing. The cause of the death is now being investigated.

“Nicola’s family has been updated on the situation, and we are thinking about them during this really trying time.” A map indicating the location of the body discovered in the river near to where Nicola Bulley vanished.

Where The Body Was Found?

The body was discovered on an inconspicuous section of the river, a mile or so outside of the hamlet, just before a little curve, close to where a tree had fallen on its side, partially submerged with branches and bushes.

Her friends and relatives disagreed with Lancashire Police’s claim that it was investigating the possibility that Bulley had fallen into the River Wyre.

In the River Wyre, roughly a mile from the scene of Nicola Bulley’s disappearance, a body has been discovered. Regarding interactions it had with Bulley before she vanished, the force has reported itself to the independent police monitor.

