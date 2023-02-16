Who is Lana Del Rey boyfriend? Is Married or not

A multi-talented artist, Elizabeth Woolridge Grant (born June 21, 1985), better known by her stage name Lana Del Rey, is a member of the American music industry in a variety of roles. Critics have praised her music for its cinematic style, focus on tragic love stories, glitzy, melancholy themes, and connections to popular culture, especially from the 1950s and 1960s in the United States.

Del Rey, who spent her formative years in upstate New York, relocated to the Big Apple in 2005 to pursue a career in music. Del Rey’s breakthrough occurred in 2011 after her debut single “Video Games” became popular online, after a number of projects including her debut studio album and the unreleased Sirens. By the end of the year, she had inked deals with Interscope and Polydor. Her first top ten single on the Billboard Hot 100 was the Cedric Gervais remix of “Summertime Sorrow,” off her big label debut album Born to Die (2012), which was a worldwide hit.

Origins and early years

The elder of two children born to Robert England Grant, Jr. (a Grey Group copywriter turned entrepreneur) and Patricia Ann “Pat” (Hill), Lana Del Rey was born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant on June 21, 1985, in New York City. Caroline Grant is her younger sister, while Charlie is her older brother. Phoenix Pickens-Grant is her only niece; her sister is her sister’s mate. Her grandfather on her father’s side, Robert England Grant, Sr., worked as an investment banker for Kidder, Peabody & Co. He also held vice president positions at Plough Inc., Textron, and as a venture investor. She has ancestry in Scotland.

Personal Life Of Lana Del Rey

Nowadays, Del Rey calls the greater Los Angeles region of California, USA, home. Del Rey dated photographer Francesco Carrozzini from June 2014 till they split up in November 2015 over their divergent views on marriage. Barrie James O’Neill, with whom she was involved from 2011 until they broke up in June 2014, was another ex-boyfriend (because they had a “dark” relationship, Del Rey claimed). Before David Kahne became involved with Lana Del Ray, she dated Steven Mertens, the record’s producer, and is rumoured to have dated a music business executive.

Del Rey said in July 2017 that she had a lover, although she never revealed his identity. Nevertheless, G-Eazy, the rapper, is suspected. From January through July of 2019, rumours circulated that Del Rey was dating actor/model Chase Stogel. However, their relationship was never verified by either party. In September 2019, she started dating police officer and reality TV personality Sean “Sticks” Larkin. Their breakup was confirmed in an interview given by Larkin in March of 2020.

The singer-songwriter Clayton Johnson was also an ex-boyfriend of Del Rey’s. For however long, Johnson entered Del Rey’s public life via an Instagram story in September 2020, and by June/July 2021, the couple had broken up. People assumed they were engaged after they behaved similarly.

Read Also: Heat Impending, Kevin Love Nears Cavaliers Buyout Agreement