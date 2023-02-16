All You Should Know About Jeremy Renner’s Serious Injuries From A Snowplow Accident

A spooky beginning to the year. After getting hurt while clearing snow in Nevada on New Year’s Day, Jeremy Renner was taken to the hospital.

The 51-year-old Mayor of Kingstown actor suffered “blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries” while operating a snowplough on Sunday, January 1. He was airlifted to the intensive care unit. Deputies responded to a “traumatic injury” involving the Marvel star along Mount Rose Highway in Reno, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The California native was the sole individual involved in the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

What Happened to Jeremy Renner?

On January 1, the Tag star was hurt in a “weather-related accident” while shovelling snow close to his Nevada home. As law enforcement responded to complaints of a “traumatic injury,” he was evacuated to a nearby hospital.

What Kind Of Medical Care Has Jeremy Renner Received?

The star’s agent said that Renner underwent surgery to address his injuries a day after the collision. On January 2, the spokeswoman stated, “He has recovered from surgery and is still in the intensive care unit in a critical but stable condition.”

How Has His Family Responded?

In a statement released on January 2, Renner’s representative said: “Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses caring for him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families.” The amount of love and support from his fans has left them incredibly moved and grateful.

Has Jeremy Renner Awarded A Medical Discharge?

On January 16, Renner posted an update on his rehabilitation through Twitter, shortly after informing his Instagram fans that he missed his “happy place.” Despite my recovery-related brain fog, I was eager to see episode 201 with my family at home.

Who Was Jeremy Renner Assisting?

The actor was trying to prevent his snow-clearing tractor from swerving and running over his nephew. His nephew’s truck had been ploughed out of the driveway using the equipment. After releasing the automobile, the snowplough started “sliding sideways,” according to Renner, following which “it started to tumble down the slope.”

