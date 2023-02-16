Heat Impending, Kevin Love Nears Cavaliers Buyout Agreement

The Miami Heat are poised to pounce as the leading contender to sign the final member of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ former Big 3, according to The Athletic, as Kevin Love completes a contract buyout with the team.

What Happened To Kevin Love?

The veteran forward will be allowed to use the buyout to become a free agency before the league’s March 1 deadline in order to sign with the team of his choice and qualify for the postseason.

Love, 34, spent six seasons with the Timberwolves before joining Cleveland nine years ago. The Timberwolves selected Love with the fifth overall pick in 2008. Love appeared in three All-Star games while playing for Minnesota, averaging 19.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.

Love was acquired by Cleveland in a three-team trade in the summer of 2014, shortly after LeBron James joined the Cavs from the Heat in an effort to win his hometown team its first championship. The 2016 NBA championship was won by him and Kyrie Irving as members of the Big 3, who overcame a 3-1 Finals deficit to defeat the Warriors.

Championship

Following the championship, Love received back-to-back All-Star selections in 2017 and 2018. He has averaged 15.7 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while playing for the Cavaliers.

Love stayed on a four-year, $120 million extension after James left for the Lakers in 2018, and he is now earning $28.9 million in the last year of that deal.

Love’s role has been diminished on the Cavs’ new roster; as a result of his season-long thumb injury, he is only averaging 8.5 points in 20 minutes per game. He was recently removed from the Cavaliers’ lineup, which paved the way for the contract buyout and the chance to play for a another team.

