Marc Anthony And Nadia Ferreira, Who Just Wed, Are Expecting A Child Together

Hispanic musician Marc Anthony and his recently wed wife, Nadia Ferreira, gently announced the birth of their first child together on their Instagram profiles.

Expecting Their First Child

More than 7 lakh people liked the adorable post that featured a picture of Nadia’s growing baby bulge and Marc Anthony’s tattooed arm touching it. Spanish-language comments filled their article.

Several people sent their congrats, with one fan stating that the child would be the most beautiful ever. “Their Greatest Valentine’s Present Ever,” the pair captioned it. Love is in the air for the recently weds who exchanged vows on January 28 in Florida.

Fans Were Excited

Marc Anthony, 54, has five children total from his three prior marriages, including twins who are 14 years old with Jennifer Lopez. On his arm, Marc Anthony once had J.Lo’s name tattooed, which he later covered up with another design once their relationship ended. Nadia, a beauty queen, finished as the Miss Universe competition’s first runner-up in 2021. She’s a Paraguayan.

When the two were seen together on a trip to Mexico last year, there were rumours that the couple was dating. The couple were married quickly, and within two weeks, it was announced that they were expecting their first child together.

FAQ’s

1. Who is Marc Anthony?

A. He is a musician and businessman

2. What is his profession?

A. Musician

3. What is Marc Anthony Nationality?

A. American

4. How old is Marc Anthony?

A. 54 years old

Read Also: All You Should Know About Jeremy Renner’s Serious Injuries From A Snowplow Accident