After A Shipwreck Off Libya, At Least 73 Migrants Are Believed To Be Dead

What Happened In Libya?

Following a shipwreck off the coast of Libya on Tuesday, at least 73 migrants were reported missing and are now assumed dead, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Libya’s official Twitter account on Wednesday.

According to reports, the boat carrying about 80 people left Qasr Alkayar, east of Tripoli, on its way to Europe. Seven of the passengers reportedly made it to shore.

How Many Bodies Were Recovered?

The local police and Libyan red Crescent have so far recovered 11 bodies, while the seven survivors are being treated in hospitals, according to the IOM.

Migrants who want to go to Europe via a perilous path across the desert and over the Mediterranean now frequently begin from Libya.

