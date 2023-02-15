Eric André and Emily Ratajkowski declares their Relationship

After a $exy photo was shared on comedian Eric André’s Instagram, it was verified that he and Emily Ratajkowski are dating.

There are many of ways to make a bold statement when you’re ready to “hard launch” a relationship, but releasing an NSFW photo of Ratajkowski nude with André, with their clothing scattered around and a bottle of red open, surely stands out.

While André lay naked on the couch with just a Cupid’s love emoji covering his cleavage, the model, who had walked in the Tory Burch show the day before, stood in the mirror with her side profile on display.

He posted the shot with the phrase “Happy Valentine’s Day” to his 2.5 million followers while humorously covering his mouth with one finger.

All eyes were on the mirror as people speculated about the identity of the mysterious brunette reflected there.

After asking, “wait is that @emrata in the back?” producer Benny Blanco replied, “remove the [heart and] arrow or erase this.”

As Killer Mike, a rapper, chimed in, “That Boy Ball’N!!!!

WHEN DID EMILY RATAJKOWSKI AND ERIC ANDRÉ START DATING?

This is not the first time we’ve seen Ratajkowski and André together (though we haven’t seen them this much in the past). They’ve been photographed many times in the previous two months, including at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

It’s worth noting that Ratajkowski made her first public appearance with ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson during a Knicks game in Madison Square Garden. The action seems to have been sanctioned by EmRata.

Ratajkowski has been with Pete Davidson for almost a month. Prior to that, she was married to producer Sebastian Bear-McClard, with whom she has a nearly 2-year-old son named Sylvester Apollo Bear. There’s only one place to turn now for details on Ratajkowski’s new love life, and that’s Ratajkowski’s podcast, The High Low.

WHO IS ERIC ANDRÉ?

39-year-old Eric André does stand-up comedy in the United States. André is a true “jack-of-all-trades” in the entertainment world, having also hosted, written, and produced over his lengthy career.

Famous for his satire of American chat programmes on his Adult Swim show with the same name, he became a household name thanks to Cartoon Network. In addition to his stand-up work, he provided the voice of Azizi in Disney’s The Lion King (2019) and starred in his own Netflix special, Legalize Everything.

Andre dated actress Rosario Dawson in 2016 and 2017. In 2015, he was associated to Amber Rose, and from 2012 to 2013, he was linked to Tatyana Ali.

Page Six claims he casually said he was seeing someone in 2021, and that someone was a woman he met at a farmer’s market.

