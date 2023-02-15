Nikki Haley Declares She Will Run For The US Presidency

Nikki Haley, a former US ambassador to the UN, declared her candidature for president in 2024 on Tuesday. She is taking on fellow Republican contender Donald Trump by advocating for a “new generation” of leaders in Washington.

Nikki Haley’s Presidential Run

Haley had been teasing a potential run for president for weeks and positioning herself as a youthful, fresher substitute to the 76-year-old former president Trump. On February 15, she promised a “big announcement.” In the end, she declared her candidature for president on Valentine’s Day, one day early. Haley played emphasized her personal experience in her ad as a means of bringing a divided society together.

She is casting herself as a changemaker who can reenergize a party and country that she claims have lost their course in recent years. Following her declaration, several Washington observers predicted that rivals like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis as well as Trump’s vice president Mike Pence may rush to support her. Haley also made a light jab at the president, who hasn’t yet declared his re-election bid but is anticipated to do so, by adding that “Joe Biden’s record is horrible.”

Nikki Haley’s Early Life

At the Bamberg County Hospital in Bamberg, South Carolina, Haley was born to immigrant Indian Punjabi Sikh parents as Nimrata Nikki Randhawa. Her mom, Raj Kaur Randhawa, and dad, Ajit Singh Randhawa, emigrated to the US from Punjab’s Amritsar District. Her mother graduated from the University of Delhi with a law degree, while her father formerly taught at the Punjab Agricultural University. From a young age, Haley was known by her middle name, the Punjabi name Nikki.

In addition to two brothers, Haley has a sister. Simran, her Canadian-born sister, graduated from the Fashion Institute of Technology and went on to become a radio broadcaster. Her second brother, Charan, is a web designer; her first brother, Mitti, retired after serving in Desert Storm as a member of the United States Army Chemical Corps. When Haley was 12 years old, she started assisting her mother at Exotica International, the ladies’ clothes store, with the bookkeeping. She obtained her diploma in 1989 from the exclusive Orangeburg Preparatory Schools. With a bachelor’s in accounting, she left Clemson University.

Nikki Haley’s Personal Life

Nikki Randhawa wed Michael Haley in September 1996, and the couple celebrated with Sikh and Methodist rituals. The couple is the parents of a son and a daughter. Haley had a religious change in 1997. She routinely attends the United Methodist Church with her husband. She occasionally goes to Sikh services as well. In 2014, she traveled to India and stopped by the Harmandir Sahib with her husband.

Her husband is a soldier in the Army National Guard of South Carolina. He was deployed to Afghanistan for a year in January 2013 while she was governor of the state. In South Carolina’s Kiawah Island, close to Charleston, Haley lives with her family.

Nikki Haley’s Net Worth

In February 2023, it is projected that American politician Nikki Haley will have a net worth of $2 million. Haley ran in 2004 for the South Carolina House of Representatives to serve Lexington County’s District 87. In the Republican primary, she ran against Larry Koon, an incumbent state representative. He has served in the South Carolina Statehouse’s legislature the longest. Her program includes lowering property taxes and reshaping education. Nikki Haley is an American politician and diplomat who held the position of 29th United States ambassador to the UN for two years, as well as the 116th and first female governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017.

FAQs

1. What is the net worth of Nikki Haley?

Ans. $2 million

2. What is the age of Nikki Haley?

Ans. 51 years old

3. When is Nikki Haley’s birthday?

Ans. 20 January 1972

4. Who is the husband of Nikki Haley?

Ans. Michael Haley

