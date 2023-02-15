Playboi Carti Is Accused Of Choking His Pregnant Girlfriend

Rapper Playboi Carti was detained in Georgia after it was claimed that he choked his pregnant girlfriend in the course of a dispute about a paternity test. On December 20, the “Shoota” rapper is alleged to have grabbed the victim by the throat and shoved her. She alleges that he gripped her neck till she had trouble breathing.

Allegation On Rapper Playboi Carti

The woman told police she was 14 weeks pregnant at the time of the incident that occurred. She has reportedly been seeing the rapper, 26, for more than 2 years and has been residing with him in his Georgia house since July 2022. The woman mentioned getting a paternity test done for her unborn child, which started the disagreement that swiftly descended into physical violence. The woman informed police that after a witness attempted to break up the fight, she fled to her car only to come under further attack from the rapper. She informed police that as she was attempting to utilize the SOS function of the vehicle to dial 911, the “Miss The Rage” rapper attempted to remove her from the vehicle and placed his palm over her mouth. She had injuries to her neck, chest, and back when police officers arrived on the scene.

Playboi Carti’s Early Life

Born in Atlanta, Jordan Terrell Carter spent his formative years in the Georgia neighborhood of Riverdale. He went to Sandy Springs’ North Springs Charter High School. Carter wanted to be an NBA star before he started rapping to better himself. After a quarrel with his coach, he gave up playing basketball. He subsequently gave music his full attention. Carter barely completed high school since he frequently missed courses to work on his songs or go to his job at H&M. Carter began browsing at secondhand stores at a young age and quickly acquired a distinctive sense of style. He admitted to Vogue that he received taunts for embracing new trends early, such as colorful skinny pants.

Playboi Carti’s Relationships

He had a brief romance with American model Blac Chyna in 2017. In 2018, Carter had a romantic relationship with rapper and model Rubi Rose, who became well-known after making an appearance in the Migos song “Bad and Boujee” music video. After Rose allegedly hid his phone before a flight, he allegedly fired a revolver at her. After Carter cheated on her with Blac Chyna, they broke up. Carter met Iggy Azalea, an Australian rapper, while he was on tour abroad. They started dating later in 2018. They moved in together in Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood in December 2018. Carter’s son was born to Azalea in 2020. In December 2019, they separated. Azalea stated Carter had cheated on her and missed the birth of her kid in December 2020.

Legal Issues Of Playboi Carti

In Gretna, Scotland, on his concert tour in February 2018, Carter struck a driver. After a trial, he was given an £800 fine. Carter was taken into custody in Clayton County, Georgia, in April 2020 on allegations involving a pistol and drugs. Authorities discovered 12 bags of marijuana, three firearms, Xanax, codeine, and oxycodone after stopping Carter for driving a Lamborghini with an expired tag. Carter and another man named Jaylon Tucker were detained and brought to the Clayton County jail following an argument between Carter and the police. For having marijuana in his hands, having expired tags, and inappropriately passing an emergency vehicle, Carter charged. Carter was granted a bond and freed the following morning.

Playboi Carti’s Net Worth

In 2023, American rapper Playboi Carti will be worth $10 million. He is one of the most unusual singing celebrities there is. He is well-known for both his distinctive singing technique and his oddball lyrics. Without the aid of established records, he was successful. Although he eventually joined a very reputable record label, he began his career on his own. Before his debut record was ever published, he was already well-known. He is a person who has earned close to $90 million from the music company Interscope Records.

FAQs

1. What is the net worth of Playboi Carti?

Ans. $10 million

2. What is the age of Playboi Carti?

Ans. 26 years old

3. When is Playboi Carti’s birthday?

Ans. September 13, 1996

Read Also: Is Teri Hatcher Married Now? Who is Teri Hatcher Husband?