Jonathan Gannon: Who Is He? Eagles’ Defensive Coordinator Is The New Head Coach Of The Cardinals

With the official announcement of Jonathan Gannon as its new head coach on Tuesday, the Cardinals put a stop to one of the pro football league’s longest hiring processes.

Gannon recently completed his second campaign in that position for Philadelphia. He did well, contributing to the Eagles’ Super Bowl run, which was partly made possible by a strong defensive effort.

After the Eagles’ Super Bowl 57 loss to the Chiefs, Gannon is the second coordinator to depart the team in as many days. On Monday, Shane Steichen accepted the Colts’ other available coaching position.

Who Is Jonathan Gannon?

After serving as an assistant in the NFL for 15 years, Gannon will take over as the Cardinals’ head coach. He began his career in the league in 2007 as a quality control coach for the Falcons. From 2009 to 2011, he worked three seasons in the scouting division of the Rams. In 2012, he returned to the Titans’ sidelines, where he has been ever since.

Gannon has only ever had experience on the defensive side of the ball. Before working as an assistant defensive backs coach with the Vikings from 2014 to 2017, he spent two years as a defensive quality control coach with the Titans. During that trip, he studied under Mike Zimmer, a renowned defensive mind, and that was sufficient to land him a job with Colts.

As A New Coach

Prior to following offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni to the Eagles in 2021, Gannon worked with the Colts for three seasons as their defensive backs coach. Gannon flourished in his position as defensive coordinator under Sirianni.

In Gannon’s first season in Philadelphia, the Eagles had a top-10 defence in terms of yards surrendered. After placing 18th the season before, the team improved significantly in his second season, finishing second in yards allowed and seventh in points allowed.

In its 38-35 loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl 57, Philadelphia had its share of covering the Chiefs, but that was just a blip on the Eagles’ otherwise excellent defense’s radar. Gannon will now be entrusted with creating a stop unit that is equally powerful.

