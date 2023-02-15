Sadie Raine Loza: Niece Of Audrina Patridge’s Died At The Age Of 15

The Hills actress Audrina Patridge’s teenage niece Sadie passed away, and her mother posted the tragic news on Instagram. Tributes have come in since then. Check out this post to learn more about Sadie Raine Loza and how she passed away.

How Did Sadie Raine Loza Died?

Sadie Raine Loza, the 15-year-old niece of reality television personality Audrina Patridge, was found dead on February 14, 2023, according to sad news.

On Valentine’s Day, Casey Loza, her mother, released a statement revealing the news. Sadie’s death devastated her family and loved ones, and her full name was Sadie Raine Loza.

Sadie Raine Loza Cause Of Death

As condolences pour in for “beautiful Sadie,” Audrina Patridge’s 15-year-old niece, she passed away. The child’s mother, Casey Loza, broke the sad news in a touching Instagram post. The Hills star’s family has been devastated by their loss.

Nevertheless, Sadie Raine Loza’s cause of death has not yet been made known. The cause of Sadie’s death is still being looked into. Any family would find the loss of a kid at such a young age to be beyond heartbreaking. Everyone who knew Sadie will mourn her deeply, but they will always cherish the times they shared with her.

Who Is Sadie Raine Loza?

Sadie Raine Loza, who was born on January 22, 2008, recently celebrated her 15th birthday. About a week later, her mother expressed her “can’t believe” that Sadie is 15 on Instagram.

She said, “I’m so happy to be your mom, and I can’t wait to see the insane ancient architecture you’re going to build someday.

Casey has two other children, both sons, with her husband Kyle Loza: Sam Draven (age 12) and Vallon. Sadie is Casey’s oldest child from her previous relationship with Aaron Hershman (3).

She has two further sons with Kyle Soza, whom she is currently married to. Vallon Soza is only three years old, while Sam Draven, the oldest of the two, is twelve. Soon he’ll be 4 years old.

In the year 2020, the whole family came down with what Casey thought was pneumonia. She thanked everyone who has prayed for their recovery from the “bottom and top and left ventricle of my heart.”

Sadie had just turned 15 when her mother tweeted a sweet video of the child blowing out her candles earlier in the month.

