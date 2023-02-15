Taylor Schabusiness: Wisconsin Woman Accused Of Killing Her Lover Using Meth

Tuesday in court, Taylor Schabusiness, 25, punched her lawyer just after the judge postponed her trial.

What Happened To Taylor Schabusiness?

Following the judge’s decision to postpone her trial, a woman charged in a graphic death and dismemberment case in Wisconsin attacked her lawyer during a court hearing on Tuesday.

When Taylor Schabusiness, 25, was seated in a Brown County circuit court, her lawyer, Quinn Jolly, requested an additional two weeks for the court to allow a defence expert to examine his client’s capacity to stand trial.

Schabusiness attacked Jolly and was eventually wrestled to the courthouse floor by a deputy, according to WLUK-TV, only moments after Judge Thomas Walsh reluctantly agreed to delay her March 6 trial. The session then recommenced when the courtroom had been vacated.

Who Was Shad Thyrion?

Shad Thyrion, 25, was killed in February 2022, and Schabusiness is accused of first-degree deliberate homicide, mutilating a corpse, and third-degree $exual assault. Authorities claim she $exually assaulted Thyrion, strangled him, then dismembered his body at a home in Green Bay, leaving pieces of him all over the house and in a car.

Detectives claimed that after searching the house, they discovered body parts in further bags, boxes, or storage units in the basement. Also discovered were numerous kitchen knives.

She Is A $exual Offender

The victim, according to the medical examiner, was strangled during what Schabusiness claimed to be a $exual encounter.

She told investigators she had a partial blackout during the incident but otherwise claimed to have “simply gone nuts” in response to their question, “That is an excellent question.”

She also admitted to detectives that she and the victim had been together all day Tuesday and had smoked meth prior to the homicide.

Schabusiness was the last person seen with the victim, according to the police, and was the first person they started looking for.

According to court documents, she was covered in blood and stopped as soon as she saw police when they located her that morning on the other side of the city.

FAQ’s

1. Who is Taylor Schabusiness?

A. She is a 25 year old murderer

2. What is her profession?

A. Unknown

3. What is Taylor Schabusiness Nationality?

A. American

4. How old is Taylor Schabusiness?

A. 25 years old

5. What Happened to Taylor Schabusiness?

A. In custody for murdering

