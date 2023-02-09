Following Criticism Of Her Grammys Presentation, Madonna Writes A Lengthy Statement Regarding “Ageism And Misogyny”

When Madonna was presenting a performance at the 2023 Grammy Awards, some people made fun of her appearance. Madonna responded to those people.

She Addressed Her Message

Kim Petras, who was the first transgender woman to perform at the ceremony, was introduced by the pop legend before Sam Smith and Petras performed their popular song “Unholy.” On social media, however, some admirers focused on Madonna’s face and expressed how “confused” they were by how she looked.

The 64-year-old Madonna said in the lengthy caption of an Instagram post that the ageism and misogyny that permeates our society is to blame for the criticism of her appearance.

She added that while she had intended to introduce Petras’ performance as “a history making moment,” she ultimately thought it was “more important” to introduce the album of the year prize. Additionally, she received a Grammy, Madonna said.

Into Ageism And Misogyny

“Many people chose to only talk about Close-up photos of me Taken with a long lens camera By a press photographer that Would distort anyone’s face!” she said. “Instead of focusing on what I said in my speech which was about giving thanks for the fearlessness of artists like Sam and Kim.

She stated, “Once again, I find myself in the spotlight of ageism and misogyny that permeates our society. “A world that feels the need to penalise her if she maintains her strong will, hard effort, and adventure” is one that refuses to appreciate women after the age of 45.

The singer continued by stating that she has “never apologised” for her artistic decisions, as well as the way she has dressed and looked throughout her career, and she “is not going to start” now.

What Madonna Said?

“Since the beginning of my career, the media has criticised me, but I understand that this is all a test, and I’m pleased to pave the way for all the women who come after me to have an easier time.

She even made a lyrical reference to Beyoncé, who at the ceremony on February 5 received three trophies for her album “Renaissance,” writing, “You won’t crush my soul.”

After 40 years in the music industry, Madonna stated, “Here’s what I’ve learned: If they call you shocking, scandalous, tricky, problematic, provocative, or dangerous, you are absolutely onto something.”

