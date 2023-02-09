Maria Menounos And Her Husband Keven Undergaro Are Expecting Their First Child Through Surrogacy

Newborn on the way! In the summer of 2023, Maria Menounos will give birth to her first child with husband Keven Undergaro, according to a confirmation.

Miara Is Too Excited For Her Baby

We had a lot of plans, said Maria, who has welcomed children using surrogates. In the summer, we intended to travel to Greece. The host of the “Heal Squad” podcast, 44, made the announcement during her appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday, February 7. “We’re having a baby, so we have to move that up,” she said.

She began to sob and stated, “I had to share it here first because you guys are my family, you guys have been on the trip and I’m so grateful,” adding that she was “emotional and excited.”

IVF Procedure Was Failed

For Menounos and Undergaro, both 55, the journey to parenthood has been a long one. When Menounos heard that her IVF procedure to conceive had failed in 2016, she revealed her sadness on Snapchat.

Menounos remarked that they had been trying to conceive for “almost like a decade guys.” “It has been a while. Everything, I mean practically everything, has been done by us. My attempts to become pregnant have failed. Kevin underwent surgery, but it failed. He tried to hang me like a chicken, but it didn’t work.

And Kim specifically provided me this fantastic lawyer named Andy, and he introduced me to this woman, Stephanie, who assisted me in finding our surrogate, Menounos continued.

In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly in September 2018, Menounos stated, “Miss Kim K. has connected me with all of her people.” This September, we will travel to Greece to conduct a second wedding ceremony. When we return, we’ll carry it out.

Little Angel

Tuesday’s announcement will. She pointed to Undergaro in the Live With Kelly and Ryan crowd and added, “We’re just so so happy because these folks truly help you push life forward and without them we wouldn’t have been able to achieve this.”

She remarked, “Our surrogate and her family are literally angels. “We are just so appreciative to everyone who has helped us along the way,” the mother said. “I’m so grateful that we will have this extended family that our baby will be a part of.”

On December 31, 2017, just before the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve in Times Square, Undergaro and Menounos got married. Twenty years had passed between the two before they said “I do.” 2018 saw the celebration of their second nuptials in Greece.

