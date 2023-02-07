Meet John Donaldson, Vanna White’s Boyfriend

Vanna White is a TV icon thanks to her many years as the host of the iconic game show Wheel of Fortune. Despite being a beloved and reliable TV regular, White is notoriously reticent about her personal life. Pop Culture recalls that the TV personality disclosed her pregnancy as part of a riddle on the show in 1992, only to have a miscarriage shortly after. White’s engagement to the model and dancer John Gibson also ended tragically when Gibson died in an aircraft disaster.

Eventually, the “Wheel of Fortune” actress met and fell in love with George Santo Pietro, the father of her two children. Since then, White has become more well-known after filling in for famous game show host Pat Sajak during a medical leave of absence. Many viewers feel she deserved the role for a long time. More and more fans are curious in White’s personal life, and they’ll be relieved to hear that the actor has found a committed long-term relationship.

John Donaldson is smitten with Vanna White

Closer Weekly claims that Vanna White and John Donaldson first met in 2012 through mutual friends. “He is nice, kind, and allows me be me,” the game show host gushed. White claims that they feel married already, so there’s “no reason to alter anything,” despite the fact that they’ve been together for a long time without being married. Even though Donaldson isn’t a famous actor, his successful construction firm, JDC Construction + Development Group, has worked on the houses of some well-known Hollywood figures, including Richard Dreyfuss, Dan Ackroyd, and “Sabrina, the Teenage Witch” star Martin Mull.

JDC’s website states that they focus on “a variety of residential property restorations, from custom single-family homes to apartment buildings ranging in size from 100 to 600 units” in both Southern and Northern California. He has been rumoured to have been over over heels for the “Wheel of Fortune” presenter ever since the two of them first met, and he plays a significant role in the lives of her children, including going on numerous trips with them. White says that his and his partner’s ideal date night would consist of “a really modest supper with a bottle of wine.” In a 2021 interview with ET Canada, she praised Donaldson “We’ve been together for a long time, and he feels like a fiancé or a husband, she said. I suppose you could call him the spouse.”

Is Vanna White eager to marry John Donaldson?

In June 2021, a source told OK! magazine that Vanna White and longtime beau John Donaldson were going to get married. White has always insisted that she is not under any pressure to get married. According to the source, White is keen to tie the knot before her 65th birthday in February 2022, and the wedding might take place in Hawai’i that summer with none other than Pat Sajak serving as best man.

They both admitted that “Pat believes John is a fantastic man,” which is high praise indeed. “John is friends with everyone on site and frequently stops by.” White’s past divorce left her naturally jaded about the institution of marriage, but being with Donaldson has apparently altered her opinion.

The host of “The Tamron Hall Show” once thought the contractor was White’s fiancé during an interview that same year.

The “Wheel of Fortune” veteran apologised for the slip but afterwards stated it didn’t matter much because they already felt married.

