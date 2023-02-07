Adam Devine Weds Chloe Bridges in Mexico

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a representative for Adam Devine confirmed that he and Chloe Bridges tied the knot over the past weekend in a low-key ceremony that took place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

On his Instagram account, Erik Griffin, who had previously collaborated with Devine, 37, on the series Workaholics and the film Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, posted a number of images from the event. On Sunday, Griffin uploaded a photo on Instagram featuring himself, Adam Devine, and the other two cast members of Workaholics, Blake Anderson and Anders Holm, along with the caption “Dem Boyz! Devine is no longer available for purchase. Such an awesome wedding!” Griffin said the following in another post that was published on Monday: “Did the dang thing! The wedding of Adam and Chloe was just spectacular!

Who is Adam Devine Wife?

Bridges, who is 29 years old, gave fans a sneak peek at her future wedding by releasing a series of images of herself wearing a variety of wedding dresses that she was considering wearing. The caption for the photo asked, “Were we insane for trying to organise a wedding during a global pandemic??” Most likely, yes, since many, many things went wrong, one of which being us both having breakthrough covid, but this is not an exhaustive list.

But we gave it our best attempt, and now that it’s almost here, it appears like it could actually work out!!” The actress from The Carrie Diaries continued by saying that her fans could anticipate seeing stuff related to her upcoming wedding during the following two weeks.

After meeting each other on the set of the horror comedy The Final Girls in February 2015, the couple that is now married began dating shortly thereafter. In October of 2019, they shared the news of their engagement via their respective Instagram profiles. In the post that Devine made, he stated, “She said yes! Actually, she kissed me after saying “ahh Adam,” but I believe that this exchange indicates that the answer is yes. I adore Chloe more than anything else, and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with her being such an incredible person.

In response to his enthusiasm, she expressed her own in a post on social media, writing, “I’m so pleased to be his girl and will be even prouder to be his wife.”

