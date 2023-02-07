Who is Jack Sock’s wife? Know all about Lauren Little

Jack Sock isn’t the most well-known tennis player in the world. Players like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, and Andy Murray get far more attention than Sock does. At the 2016 Olympics in Rio, though, Sock made his mark by accomplishing feats that were, to put it mildly, unprecedented. After a string of impressive performances, the American became the only male or female tennis player to win multiple gold at the renowned competition. Along with Bethanie Mattek-Sands, Sock was a key part of the United States’ gold-medal-winning mixed doubles performance.

After that, he and Steve Johnson teamed up to win bronze in the men’s doubles event, capping off a successful season. Sock’s reliability in a variety of formats is proof of his flexibility and ability to work well with a wide range of partners and adjust to any given situation. The American kept his cool under intense scrutiny throughout the renowned competition, guaranteeing that his efforts will be remembered for their mettle under fire.

As a doubles player, Sock has been just as successful as an American, winning 14 trophies overall. He is a tennis superstar who has won four major championships. In mixed doubles at the 2011 US Open, the American partnered with Melanie Oudin and won the championship. Three more were recorded in the men’s doubles competition at either Wimbledon or the US Open (2018). As a member of the winning doubles team with Vasek Pospisil at the 2014 Wimbledon Championships, Sock took home the trophy. In 2018, the American won both the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open after forming an excellent alliance with Mike Bryan. Sock also had some success in the men’s singles tournaments, where he competed, earning four ATP titles throughout the course of his career.

Who is Lauren Little?

New wife Jack Sock is a North Carolinian; her name is Lauren Little. She will turn 25 in 2022. Lauren is a professional dancer and model. Additionally, she was recently crowned the 2019 Miss North Carolina USA. At the tender age of seven, Little joined her first cheering squad. She has danced for more than ten years. They haven’t started a family yet.

Engagement and wedding

The 28-year-old model Lauren Little accepted the Olympic gold champion Jack Sock’s 2020 New York City proposal. The engagement took place in New York City in December. As soon as that happened, Jack and Laura were engaged and married. The happy pair tied the knot on South Carolina’s Kiawah Island. Sock uploaded some wedding pictures to Instagram.

