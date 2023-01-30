Tragic Death of Holly Newton in Hexham, Northumberland

The market town of Hexham named the happiest place to live in Britain two years ago, was shaken by a tragic stabbing that took the life of 15-year-old Holly Newton. On Friday at around 5:10 pm, Holly was wounded in the town and later passed away in the hospital. Another 16-year-old boy was injured, but his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The suspect, who is also a 16-year-old boy and cannot be named due to his age, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and possession of an offensive weapon. He is set to appear in a Newcastle court on Monday. Northumbria police have stated that all parties involved in the incident were known to each other, and there is no more comprehensive risk to the public.

Devastated Family and Friends Mourn Holly’s Death

Holly’s death has left her family and friends devastated. Tributes, including flowers and teddy bears, were left at the scene of the attack near a Pizza Pizza takeaway and a bus stop in the centre of Hexham. A note left by Holly’s mother read, “To our baby Holly. Our hearts hurt so much right now. We love you so much. Love, mam and Lee. See you soon beautiful.” Another note by her grandmother read, “All ways loved never forgotten. You’ll never be out of our thoughts. All our love nana and granddad.”

Ch Supt Sam Rennison of Northumbria police stated, “Holly still had so much left to look forward to in life, and this tragic incident has left her family devastated beyond words. Their grief simply cannot be put into words, and our thoughts are with both families involved and their loved ones as we continue to support them in every way we can.”

Mayor Derek Kennedy expressed the shock felt by the entire community, “To lose one of our children who attends a local high school is just horrendous. Parents are really anxious for the health of their children because they’re all a part of this community, the schools are all really anxious that their children are really feeling the pain and suffering and shock of such an awful incident.”

Avoiding Speculation and Protecting the Anonymous Suspect

Ch Supt Rennison has called on the public to refrain from speculating and to remember that the charged individual, a minor, has the legal right to remain anonymous and should not be publicly identified or named. She stated, “I would ask that everyone continues to avoid any speculation – both out in the community and on social media – that could jeopardize the live legal proceedings.”

In conclusion, the community of Hexham is still grappling with the loss of Holly Newton and the tragedy that occurred in their town. The ongoing inquiry into the stabbing tragedy is underway, and the residents are encouraged to stand united and support each other during these trying moments.

