Laura Rojas: News Channel 10 anchor Died At The Age Of 47

Texas’s Laura Rojas, a news anchor for News Channel 10 and Telemundo, has passed away. Let’s look at the cause of death for Laura Rojas in more detail and how the news reporter passed away.

Laura Rojas Died

NewsChannel 10 was shocked to learn of the death of reporter Laura Rojas. This tragic news shocked and devastated her friends, family, and workplace.

Ali Allison, a fellow news personality, posted a statement on Facebook announcing her passing and said, “I am sad to share with you. In our NewsChannel 10 and Telemundo family, Laura Rojas was a beautiful, bright light who has passed away.

Who Was Laura Rojas?

While Laura was raised in Amarillo, she was born in El Paso, Texas. She attended Palo Duro High School in Amarillo. Laura pursued a dual major in Spanish and criminal justice at Sam Houston State University. She also has a diploma from the Amarillo School.

After a nine-year hiatus, Laura came back to the city to pursue her broadcast journalism career, which she has been doing for more than two years.

She enjoys writing on issues that have an impact on both the English-speaking and Hispanic communities.

She started her broadcast journalism career as KVDA Channel 60 Telemundo’s 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. news anchor in San Antonio, Texas.

Laura Rojas Career

For the Northside Independent School District, Laura produced and hosted the instructional presentation “Inside Northside Video Magazine Show.”

The programme is broadcast in San Antonio and the neighbouring areas five times per week. At Sam Houston State University, Laura obtained a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice and Police Science while also pursuing a Spanish minor.

Laura attended Amarillo College and earned an associate’s degree in criminal justice there. Laura reports on news pertaining to criminal justice, education, and other local issues.

Laura Rojas Cause Of Death

The family of Laura will release an obituary. Although the cause of Laura Rojas’ passing has not yet been made public.

Laura is survived by her husband, two sons, and other family members. Her absence will be deeply felt. Her family had gone over the details of the funeral with her. The next week, the funeral will be held in Amarillo.

FAQ’s

1. Who was Laura Rojas?

A. She was a News Channel 10 Anchor

2. What was her profession?

A. Anchor

3. What was Laura Rojas Nationality ?

A. US

4. How old was Laura Rojas?

A. 47 years old

5. What happened to Laura Rojas ?

A. She died

