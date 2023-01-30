Geelong Football Club is mourning the loss of former coach John Devine, who passed away at 82. The news of his sudden death on 28th January 2023 has shocked many people who are now curious to know about the cause of his death.

A Football Legend

John Devine was a highly acclaimed footballer who made his senior debut for Geelong in the Victoria Football League in 1960. He played for the club during an exciting period from 1962 to 1966 when the Cats consistently appeared in the finals series. He was known for his big game performances and was named among the club’s best players in six of the nine finals they contested during his time at Geelong. In addition, he was also successful in the Tasmanian state championship in 1969.

His outstanding performances on the field earned him recognition as one of the best footballers of his time. His hard work, determination, and natural talent made him a valuable player for Geelong Football Club. He was renowned for his strong competitiveness and ability to rise to the occasion in the most important games.

John Devine’s Football Coaching Career

After his playing days were over, John Devine returned to Geelong in an official capacity in 1986 as the club’s coach after the sacking of Tom Hafey. He was highly respected by players and fans alike, and his leadership and tactical skills made him a valuable asset to the team. Under his guidance, Geelong Football Club was able to reach new heights and achieve great success.

As a coach, John Devine was known for his strategic approach and ability to get the best out of his players. He was a mentor to many young footballers, and his teachings and guidance helped them to develop their skills and reach their full potential. He was also a motivator who inspired his players to give their all on the field.

After completing his coaching career, John Devine became a successful businessman and politician in Tasmania. He was highly regarded in both fields, and his contributions to the community were greatly appreciated.

John Devine Cause of Death

John Devine’s cause of death was Dementia and Parkinson’s disease. It is a shocking and painful loss for the Geelong and Tasmanian football clubs, as they have lost one of their best coaches. His contributions to the sport of football will not be forgotten, and he will always be remembered as a legend in the game’s history.

Legacy and Contributions to Football

John Devine was a premier football coach who significantly impacted the sport. He was a big game player known for his leadership and tactical skills, and his contributions to football will always be remembered. He was a highly respected figure in the football community, and his sudden death shocked many people.

His legacy in football will live on, as he has inspired countless young footballers to pursue their dreams. He was a mentor and role model to many, and his teachings and guidance will continue to influence future generations of footballers.

Conclusion

We offer our sincerest sympathies to the loved ones of John Devine and celebrate his life and accomplishments. He stands as a renowned figure in football, and his impact will endure in the memories of all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Rest in peace, John Devine. You will be missed. Your contributions to the sport of football and your leadership

Read Also: Tragic Death of Holly Newton in Hexham, Northumberland