New Body-Swap Comedy Movie To Starre Jenifer Aniston And Julia Roberts

According to reports, Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston’s comedy film will now be streamed thanks to Amazon Studios. Max Barbakow will helm the unnamed body swap comedy after pitching it last week.

Future Movie

Along with LuckyChap Entertainment, the production company run by Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Josey McNamara, he will write and produce the future movie as well. The movie’s co-producers are Roberts and her Red Om Films label, together with Aniston’s Echo Films.

Barbakow, who is most known for helming the 2020 movie “Palm Springs,” claimed that the inspiration for the project came to him in the wake of “Ticket to Paradiseunexpected “‘s box office success, which reunited Julia Roberts and George Clooney.

Ticket To Paradise

According to the research, “Ticket to Paradise” exceeded expectations by earning over $169 million at the international box office last year. A divorced couple travels to Bali in the film in an effort to prevent their daughter from making the same error they believe they did 25 years earlier.

The future movie’s auction was managed by CAA, and it is clear that the only approach to receive top pay is with celebrity packages that can be expedited and scheduled for release.

Roberts is represented by CAA and Hirsch Wallerstein, while Aniston is represented by CAA, Lighthouse Management, and Hansen Jacobson; Barbakow by Jim Gilio and Jonathan Sauer at Sloan, Offer; and LuckyChap by CAA, Entertainment 360, and lawyer Jeff Bernstein.

FAQ’s About Jenifer Aniston

1. Who is Jenifer Aniston?

A. She is an American Actress and film producer

2. What is her profession?

A. Actress

3. What is Jenifer Aniston Nationality?

A. US

4. How old is Jenifer Aniston?

A. 53 years old

5. What happened to Jenifer Aniston and Julia Roberts?

A. They will be soon doing a comedy movie

Read Also: Georgia’s Star Quarterback Stetson Bennett Was Detained On Suspicion Of Public Drunkenness