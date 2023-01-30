Georgia’s Star Quarterback Stetson Bennett Was Detained On Suspicion Of Public Drunkenness

Georgia won back-to-back national championships under the 25-year-leadership. old’s On Sunday morning, Stetson Bennett, the quarterback for Georgia who guided the Bulldogs to back-to-back national titles and emerged as one of the best stories in college football, was taken into custody.

What Happened To Stetson Bennet?

According to authorities, Bennett was detained in Dallas at around six in the morning local time on suspicion of public intoxication. When police were called about a man “banging on doors,” they found Bennett to be inebriated.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett reacts following a touchdown versus TCU Horned Frogs on January 9, 2023 at the CFP National Championship game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Police reported that Bennett, 25, was brought to City Detention Center. It’s unclear if he was let go.

He Was Sent To Detention Center

After guiding the Bulldogs to a rout of TCU in the national championship earlier this month, the quarterback rose to fame among the team’s fans. With Georgia leading 52-7 in the fourth quarter, head coach Kirby Smart allowed time for Bennett to receive a standing ovation.

After the Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 31, 2022, in Atlanta, Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs was given the most outstanding player award.

Officials claim that the car that killed Georgia football players and staff members was “not for personal use.”

He Won 2 Nationals

He won two national championships to cap off his collegiate career. In addition, he finished his collegiate career with 8,428 passing yards and 66 touchdown passes.

On January 9, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, quarterback Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs scores a touchdown by running the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Going into the spring tournament, Bennett’s draught standing appeared to have improved due to his 2022 season performance. The reported arrest may or may not have an impact on that going future.

FAQ’s

1. Who is Stetson Bennett?

A. He is a quarterback player

2. What is his profession?

A. Georgia quarterback player

3. What is Stetson Bennett Nationality ?

A. US

4. How old is Stetson Bennett?

A. 25 years old

5. What happened to Stetson Bennett?

A. Addicted to drugs

Read Also: Kyair Thomas: Infant Dies after Being Recovered from Alleged Kidnapper