Barrett Strong: Motown Artist Known For ‘Money,’ Died At The Age Of 81

Barrett Strong from Motown arrives at the 35th annual National Academy of Popular Music/Songwriters Hall of Fame induction event on June 10 in New York.

What Happened To Barrett Strong?

Strong, a founding member of Motown and one of its greatest songwriters, has passed away. Strong sang lead on the company’s chart-topping single “Money (That’s What I Want)” and later teamed up with Norman Whitfield on timeless songs like “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” “War,” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.” He was 81.

The Motown Museum shared the news of his passing on social media on Sunday but did not immediately offer any information.

Berry Gordy, the creator of Motown, stated in a statement that Barrett was “not only a fantastic vocalist and pianist, but he, along with his writing partner Norman Whitfield, created a tremendous body of work.”

Barrett Has A Piano Player

When Gordy was just starting to establish a recording empire in Detroit, Strong, then 19 years old, decided to let him manage him and release his music. As the piano player and vocalist for “Money,” a million-seller published early in 1960 and Motown’s first big hit, he entered history within a year. Strong struggled for recognition that he co-wrote “Money” decades after its release since he was never able to replicate its success. But he created a creative and diverse songwriting partnership with Whitfield.

Strong told LA Weekly in 1999, “With ‘War,’ I had a cousin who was a paratrooper and got quite badly hurt in Vietnam. “I also know a singer who used to perform with (Motown lyricist) Lamont Dozier who was permanently disabled after being struck by shrapnel. When you’re sitting at home, you discuss these issues with your families, which motivates you to speak out.

Whitfield Passed Away

Later, the Broadway smash “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” used songs by Strong and other Motown composers.

Born in West Point, Mississippi, Strong later relocated to Detroit. He was a self-taught musician who mastered the piano without the need for training, and together with his sisters, he founded the Strong Singers, a local gospel group.

He met artists like Smokey Robinson, Aretha Franklin, and Gordy while still in his teens. Gordy was impressed by his writing and piano skills. It is ironic that the play “Money,” which begins with the line “The best things in life are free/But you can give them to the birds and bees,” would result in a battle over money.

