In A Grand Miami Wedding, Marc Anthony Marries Nadia Ferreira

In a magnificent wedding held on Saturday night in Miami, Marc Anthony and former Miss Universe finalist Nadia Ferreira exchanged vows.

Salma Hayek, David Beckham, and Lin Manuel Miranda were among the attendees at the extravagant event held at the Perez Art Museum.

Nadia Ferreira And Anthony Tied Their Not

Nadia Ferreira, a former Miss Universe contestant, and Marc Anthony were married.

The musician, 54, has previously been wed to Shannon De Lima, Dayanara Torres, and Jennifer Lopez (2014 to 2017).

Just eight months before saying “I do,” in May 2022, he popped the question to the 23-year-old pageant queen.

At Anthony and Ferreira’s wedding, the beautiful bride may be seen wearing a Galia Lahav white lace gown with a sheer bodice embellished with flowers.

In contrast, Anthony looked sharp in a Christian Dior suit. Anthony was aided by Beckham and Carlos Slim, the Mexican business tycoon who had held the record for wealth in the world.

Slim’s daughter-in-law Maria Elena Torruco, who is wed to Carlos Slim Domit, served as the bride’s maid of honour.

Ferreira Nadia And Anthony

Early in 2022, the duo fueled romance speculations. The 14-year-old twins Emme and Max, who are the children of the former couple, and Lopez don’t seem to have attended the wedding.

The three weren’t likely to make it to Miami for the wedding because they were seen out and about in Los Angeles earlier that day with Lopez’s fourth husband, Ben Affleck.

He has children from his past marriages to Dayanara Torres and Jennifer Lopez. There was no sign of Anthony’s son Chase, 27, or daughter Ariana, 29, from a prior relationship with Debbie Rosado.

Marc Anthony And Shannon De Lima, His Ex-wife

Shannon De Lima and Anthony were once married, although they never had kids together. However, Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 19, Anthony and Torres’ children, were present to support their father on his special day.

Early in 2022, just after the Grammy winner split from De Lima, Anthony and Ferreira started generating relationship rumours while on a romantic getaway in Mexico City.

After the “Need to Know” singer shared a picture of him and his ex-girlfriend on a private plane in March of last year, the couple became Instagram-official.

