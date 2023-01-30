Brandon Smiley, Son Of Comedian Rickey Smiley, Dies At Age 32

The comedian Rickey Smiley just announced the death of his eldest child, Brandon Smiley, on Instagram. His cause of death is still a mystery. Since then, internet users have used social media to express their sympathies to the family. Rickey Smiley announced the death of his son to his 3.8 million followers on his official Instagram account while traveling back to his hometown.

Rickey Smiley’s Son’s Occupation

Brandon was doing what his father had done. He was both an actor and a stand-up comedian. Storm, his 3-year-old daughter, is the only survivor.

Rickey Smiley’s Daughter’s Death

According to Rickey, 54, his younger daughter Aaryn was allegedly shot in a road rage incident in July 2020. Rickey explained how he frantically looked for direct flights to Houston but was unable to do so due to the travel ban imposed by the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, he planned to drive to Dallas and catch another flight from there.

She’s crying, she’s scared, and I can’t get to her, he said to his co-hosts at that point. After the show, Rickey shared photographs of Aaryn on Facebook, stating that she was “still in surgery” and asking for “prayers and support.” Smiley joined Omega Psi Phi after being inducted into its graduate chapter, Psi Rho.

Rickey Smiley’s Net Worth

American comedian, radio host, actor, and entrepreneur Rickey Smiley has a $5 million fortune. The prank phone calls that Rickey Smiley makes and broadcasts on his nationally syndicated radio show are arguably what make him most famous.

Rickey Smiley’s Career

On the Black Entertainment Television stand-up comedy program ComicView, Smiley first rose to prominence. For the 2000 season of ComicView, he was the host. Additionally, around this time, he performed stand-up comedy on other TV shows like Def Comedy Jam, Uptown Comedy Club, and Showtime at the Apollo.

Smiley’s stand-up comedy is distinguished by his remarkably clean delivery and the range of humorous personas he uses. “Bernice Jenkins,” “Rusty Dale,” and “Beauford” are a few of these. In 2004, KBFB, a radio station in Dallas, Texas, hired Smiley to lead their morning show.

His broadcast included news, weather, and hip-hop-related programming in addition to, of course, his infamous prank phone calls. Additionally, Ice Cube’s Friday After Next and the similarly named but unrelated First Sunday, in which Rickey Smiley plays his character Bernice Jenkins, are among the comedic movies in which he has appeared.

