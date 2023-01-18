What happened to Anggy Diaz? Did her murder his wife?

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, authorities arrested a man who confessed to beheading his young wife, Anggy Diaz, at their home in Texas. Although police have yet to release the victim’s name, family members have identified her as 21-year-old Anggy Diaz.

Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said law enforcement arrested Jared Dicus, 21, in the death of his wife after the attacker confessed to cutting off her head. Guidry said law enforcement learned of the horrific murder after being alerted to a report that a deceased person had been found in a rural Texas home.

The newlyweds, who wed in October last year, are believed to be living in a residence behind the suspect’s family home. Dicus’s parents called the police after they found the body of their daughter-in-law Anggy Diaz with a missing head in the couple’s residence.

Upon arrival, police found relatives, including suspect Jared Dicus, at the crime scene with the deceased. Guidry said Dicus was arrested on the spot and confessed to killing his wife.

Anggy Diaz was killed a day before authorities discovered her body

At a news conference, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said authorities believe Anggy Diaz, a newlywed from Texas, was killed by her husband a day before they were notified on Wednesday, Jan. “.

Authorities said local police were made aware of the crime at around 4:18 p.m. Wednesday by the suspect’s family, who lived on the property with the newlywed couple. Upon arrival, police found the body of a 21-year-old Hispanic woman in an apartment behind the suspect’s family home. They noted that only the body was found in the apartment, but her head was missing.

Police then found the knife believed to be the murder weapon along with a severed head on the property. Police believe the victim was killed around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Describing the horrific scene to reporters, Guidry said:

“It was part of a body, dismembered, and a residence covered in blood – a gruesome scene at best.” Police added that the couple were being investigated for minor disturbances at their home prior to the incident. Anggy Diaz’s family launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for her funeral

After his death, friends of the victim spoke to KHOU and described Anggy Diaz as a kind person who cared deeply for the welfare of his family. Diaz, originally from Nicaragua, reportedly worked two jobs to pay for his mother’s cancer treatment at home.

Waller County Judge Trey Duho, who officiated at the newlyweds’ October wedding ceremony, posted a statement on Facebook mourning the tragic incident, saying:

“This [incident] involved a young couple that I married in October 2022. In the short time I spent with them, they were a very beautiful young couple. Like many of you, I am deeply saddened and shocked by the news of this tragic event and my prayers go out to all of their families.”

Authorities have yet to uncover the possible motive for the crime. Meanwhile, the victim’s family has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for Diaz’s funeral.

