Who is Jenna Maher, the spouse of Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher?

Schoolteacher Jenna Maher has been wed to kicker Brett Maher of the Dallas Cowboys since 2013. Prior to adopting Brett’s last name, Jenna used her maiden name, McBride, to refer to herself.

In addition to her job as a teacher, Jenna supports her husband greatly at Dallas home games and other nearby events where she has easy access.

How did Jenna and Brett meet?

In high school, Jenna McBride and Brett Maher first crossed paths. From a very young age, Brett was a sports star, and his future potential was obvious. On the other hand, Jenna was your average girl next door who just so happened to catch the future Dallas Cowboys’ attention.

They connected in high school and kept their romance going. In 2013, while Brett was a student at Nebraska University and a player for the Nebraska Cornhuskers, they finally got married.

The couple frequently talks about each other on their social media accounts, demonstrating how strong their love has remained. This year, they will commemorate ten years of marriage, which in the sports world seems like an eternity.

Are there children between Brett and Jenna Maher?

Yes, Brett and Jenna Maher are parents. The couple has two beautiful daughters. The kids’ first names are Maela (9) and Laekyn (7). We won’t know for sure until later on whether the Mahers will expand their flock with a new infant.

One of the Cowboys’ cutest young families, Brett and Jenna Maher frequently post on social media about their young family.

Why is Brett Maher popular right now?

In the world of football, Brett Maher is currently in style for all the wrong reasons. In their matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Dallas Cowboys placekicker failed to convert four extra point attempts.

Thankfully for the Cowboys, despite Maher’s meltdown under pressure, they still prevailed by a respectable margin of points. Maher’s placekicking duties won’t likely be extended by the Cowboys for the remainder of the playoffs because such misses could be crucial later on.

The veteran kicker made 90.6% of his field goal attempts and 94.3% of his extra point attempts prior to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, so Brett Maher’s failures against them are surprising.

With those numbers, he was ranked among the NFL’s top three placekickers. As the Cowboys attempt to end their Super Bowl drought, Maher may have a chance to prove himself in the team’s upcoming playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers.

