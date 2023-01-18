New Couple Alert? Who is Michael B Jordan girlfriend?

Michael B Jordan According to a recent report, Jordan allegedly moved on from Lori Harvey and is now dating British model Amber Jepson. After purchasing a stake in the AFC Bournemouth soccer team last year, The Sun reports that the actor has been spending more time in the UK. During these trips, it appears he has gotten to know the 26-year-old, though their relationship is only just beginning.

Michael B Jordan Relationship Status

Jordan has reportedly gone on several dates with Jepson whenever he is in the nation and has even started commenting on her social media posts, according to the publication’s sources. The insider stated that although things are still in the early stages, Amber and Michael are very interested in one another. “They are both financially independent and make a cute, attractive couple. Observe this space. “.

Jordan’s alleged relationship with the influencer has come to light just days after his ex-girlfriend made her new boyfriend, actor Damson Idris, public on her 26th birthday. Happy birthday Nunu, Idris had written in the caption of a picture of him kissing Harvey on the cheek that he had posted to his Instagram Story. Later on that day, the pair was spotted leaving Harvey’s birthday party in Los Angeles, where guests included Lizzo, Justin Bieber, and Kendall Jenner.

Harvey and Jordan ended their relationship in June after dating for a year, as we previously reported. It was stated at the time that although they would continue to be friends, their relationship goals were no longer compatible. In a subsequent appearance on Bumble’s “Luv2SeeIt” video series, which Teyana Taylor hosts, Harvey opened up about her divorce from the Hollywood actor.

During their conversation, Harvey said, “I’m very much in a space right now where I’m not doing anything that’s going to compromise my peace and happiness. Never cede your authority to anyone. “Further in the interview, she also acknowledged that while she’s not particularly good at being a natural communicator, it’s a skill she’s gradually but surely improving on since her last relationship ended, referring to her romance with Jordan.

I’ve been actively working on that, I swear. I’ve improved a lot,” she said to Taylor. “That’s the lovely aspect of development. At 25, I no longer want what I did when I was 21. contrasting mentalities. Even my acquaintance with her has ended. “.

Havey cited advice from her father, Steve Harvey, who has helped her to understand the value of independence, as well as the support of her friends when she encounters a challenge in her life. She has also learned from her support system that “you’re good regardless. You’re going to be okay no matter how this turns out. ”.

Read also: What was Gina Lollobrigida Cause of Death? Gina Lollobrigida Dies at 95