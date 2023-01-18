TikTok choking challenge tragedy: How did Milagros Soto die, cause of death explained

Authorities in Argentina are looking into reports that a 12-year-old girl Milagros Soto committed suicide by hanging herself on a Friday class video chat after being motivated by a trending challenge on the social media app TikTok. According to an autopsy that the Argentine publication El Litoral was able to obtain, Milagros Soto, a resident of the Sante Fe hamlet Capitán Bermudez, was found dead in her room on Friday.

According to the New York Post, Soto’s aunt, Laura Luque, stated, “We are inconsolable [because] we showed her so much love,” and that the youngster had been teased at school for having blonde hair. “I think she was prodded into doing it,” Many of the youngsters that perished from the challenge were 12 years old or younger, including Soto, who had tried the illegal “blackout” prank at least twice before. Due to its platforming of the fatal act, TikTok has been the target of numerous lawsuits from grieving parents yet has admitted minimal guilt.

What happened to Milagros Soto?

Sadly, Milagros Soto, a little child who took part in the risky TikTok challenge, died.

Twelve-year-old Milagros Soto was scheduled to begin high school in 2023, but Soto’s body was found on Friday.

Her relatives claimed she had fallen prey to a challenge from the social media platform TikTok.

The girl lived in Capitán Bermudez, a municipality in Santa Fe’s Gran Rosario’s San Lorenzo neighbourhood. This past weekend, she had gone to see her father.

Since her parents had divorced, she lived with her father, who she later passed away. According to legal resources, the girl shot the challenge video on her phone.

Laura Luque, the victim’s aunt, told Jam Press about the tragedy on January 13 in Capitán Bermudez, Santa Fe Province, “We are inconsolable since we gave her so much love.”

One of the unfortunate TikTok trends, the “choking challenge,” was presumably attempted by her niece Milagros Soto, who was found dead in her house.

Users of Tiktok are urged to suffocate until they pass out in this horrifying hoax, often known as the “blackout challenge.”

What is “Chocking” or “blackout challenge”?

Videos frequently appear on TikTok. However, specific TikTok trends are harmful. The app’s popularity is fueled by risky TikTok trends that go viral.

A recent trend that increased the List is the “blackout challenge.” The “blackout challenge” first appeared on TikTok in 2021; however, it has been around since 2008.

The CDC estimates that it claimed the lives of close to 80 children. According to experts, the strange viral trend may be deadly because it can induce fainting, brain damage, seizures, and other adverse effects. Experts have advised against it when it comes to younger consumers.

Leon Brown, 14, and Archie Battersbee, 12, both from the UK, are suspected of having died over the summer due to the same viral danger.

How did Milagros Soto die?

Milagros Soto tried the challenge three times, twice succeeding in untying the noose, according to Jam Press.

According to reports, the fatal occurrence was caught on camera. Luque expressed sorrow that “on the third occasion, she could not take the rope off her neck.”

It is still unclear why Soto tried the risky stunt. Her aunt, though, asserted that the girl had gotten the link to the challenge in a WhatsApp message after being bullied at school.

“I feel someone influenced her to do it,” the victim’s aunt Laura Luque stated. Her relative claimed that she experienced severe bullying. Her aunt said she was “a very educated girl,” adding that she had “many doubts about everything that happened to her.”

Milagros Soto cause of death:

According to the autopsy reports, Milagros Soto died from “mechanical asphyxia by hanging,” and it was determined that there were “no signs of maltreatment or third party interference.”

Soto’s death is being looked into by police, who have opened a probe. The executive summary mentions that the police arrived at the home on Friday at 1:54 p.m. Around 1:15 p.m., they estimated, would have been the dying time.

The sequence video was found on a cell phone that the officers took from the site. They’ll also look it over to see if any of their peers participated in a video call that started there.

Juan Carlos Ledesma, a prosecutor of the Rosario Regional Prosecutor’s Office’s San Lorenzo prosecutor office, received her phone.

In this awful time, we are there for our student’s family, Gral remarked. Speaking on behalf of School 223 is Pablo Ricchieri. Their pupil was a “wonderful student, friend, sweet, good, and kind,” according to them.

The loss of young Soto devastated the neighbourhood.

Lawsuit against TikTok:

TikTok has been the target of wrongful death lawsuits after two Californian girls hanged themselves after watching “blackout challenge” videos on the platform.

“TikTok has committed billions of dollars to purposely build and develop its product to encourage, facilitate, and push information to teens and children that defendant knows to be problematic and seriously harmful to its young users’ mental health,” the lawsuit claims.

The TikTok side hasn’t responded, though. Before the blackout challenge, according to TikTok, injuries caused by young people playing the “choking game” were the cause of the ongoing issue.

By selecting the “Report” option, TikTok users have been prompted to flag any participants in the challenge.

Due to the relatives’ failure to testify in court, the “Blackout Challenge” charges have only been covered in the media up to this point.

“We are anticipating the family’s disclosure and assessment of any criminal involvement after an event of this magnitude has occurred.”

