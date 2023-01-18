What was Gina Lollobrigida Cause of Death? Gina Lollobrigida Dies at 95

Who was Gina Lollobrigida?

Gina Lollobrigida, an Italian bombshell who appeared in movies like “Fanfan la Tulipe,” “Beat the Devil,” “Trapeze,” and “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell” in the 1950s, has passed away. 95 years old.

According to the Italian news agency Lapresse, Lollobrigida passed suddenly at a hospital in Rome. There is no known cause of death. She underwent surgery to fix a broken thigh bone sustained in a fall in September of the previous year. She bounced back and entered the Italian Senate race, but she was defeated.

In 1950, Lollobrigida declined Howard Hughes’ invitation to produce films in Hollywood, but in 1952, she and Gerard Philipe featured in the well-liked and highly regarded French swashbuckler “Fanfan la Tulipe.”

About her movies and Career

In John Huston’s 1953 Italian-shot noir parody “Beat the Devil,” which also starred Humphrey Bogart, Jennifer Jones, and her, she made a cameo. The same year, she and Vittorio De Sica co-starred in Luigi Comencini’s “Bread, Love, and Dreams,” for which she won a BAFTA for best actress in a foreign film.

Robert Z featured Lollobrigida in the primary role. For her performance in Leonard’s Italian-language “The Most Beautiful Woman in the World,” she took up the best actress title at the first David di Donatello Awards in 1956. (also known as “Beautiful but Dangerous”).

The same year, she also featured in Carol Reed’s “Trapeze,” a Paris-set film that also starred Burt Lancaster and Tony Curtis. The Hunchback of Notre Dame was also remade in Italian and French in 1956, with Lollobrigida playing Esmerelda and Anthony Quinn as Quasimodo.

After that, she contributed to a number of well-known movies, including King Vidor’s “Solomon and Sheba,” in which Yul Brynner played, and the WWII drama “Never So Few,” in which Frank Sinatra, Peter Lawford, and Steve McQueen featured. She co-starred with Rock Hudson in the comedy “Come September” in 1961. She was now often alternating between American, Italian, and sporadically French shows.

In 1961, she was given the Henrietta Award by the Golden Globes for best female favourite in a foreign picture. The actress was given a David di Donatello Award in nineteen sixty three for her work in the Italo-French play “Imperial Venus.”

While still producing films in her native Italy, Lollobrigida’s fame abroad started to wane until she was cast in the Shelley Winters and Phil Silvers comedy “Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell” in 1968. In Basil Dearden’s nineteen sixty four English thriller “Woman of Straw,” Ralph Richardson and Sean Connery co-starred alongside Lollobrigida.

A recurring role as Francesca Gioberti on the CBS primetime drama “Falcon Crest” and a guest appearance on “The Love Boat” were taken on by Lollobrigida in 1984 and 1989, respectively, respectively, after an 11-year absence from all types of television.

In Agnes Varda’s 1995 film “Les Cent et Une Nuits de Simon Cinema,” Lollobrigida was cast alongside a number of well-known European actors, including Marcello Mastroianni, Catherine Deneuve, Alain Delon, Anouk Aimee, and Fanny Ardant.

