Brittany Tee 35 Is Missing: Police ask for help found missing 35-year-old woman

Brittany Tee, 35, a resident of Brookfield in central Massachusetts, is missing, according to Brookfield police and state police detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

On Tuesday, January 8, Tee was last seen leaving a home in Brookfield, according to police. 10, around 8:30 p.m. m. in the Lewis Field neighborhood on Main Street. Brittany Tee’s sister Bethany stated, “She had her phone, and we believe her iPad, because we can’t find it, and her wallet.

Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early posted on social media that “anyone in town with security cameras are asked to contact police.”. If it doesn’t lead us anywhere, it aids in the elimination of various factors that might otherwise point us in the right direction. “.

Police in Massachusetts appealed for help from the public after a 35-year-old woman went missing on Tuesday night after leaving her boyfriend’s home.

Brittany Tee, a resident of Brookfield, was only reported missing three days after she vanished, despite being missing for almost a week.

“They employed cadaver dogs, an aerial drone, and on-the-ground personnel. They brought in dogs that were looking for human scent. Boston 25 News reports that Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early Jr. declared that a thorough and extensive search had been conducted.

Over the course of the weekend, detectives searched Brookfield near the boyfriend’s home for leads. In the woods close to Lewis Field, a playground, police dogs eventually found Tee’s scent.

On Sunday, police used a drone to scan the area in an effort to locate the missing woman. Friends of Tee assert that a communication breakdown led to a delay in filing her missing person report.

One of Brittany’s friends, Mattie Sjoblom, expressed concern for her: “We just want her to know that we all love her so much and that we want her home safe. “.

Numerous members of her family paid a visit to the Brookfield Police Department to learn more about the investigation and to express their hope that the search would proceed more quickly in light of the increasing amount of attention.

Today was the tipping point for all of us. According to Sjoblom, “We did demonstrate a sizable presence of support today in the parking lot across the street from the station, which I feel helped get the ball rolling.

Although Tee’s friends had intended to help with the search, the authorities say they are worried they might unintentionally tamper with important evidence.

Michael Blanchard, the chief of police in Brookfield, reportedly told CBS Boston, “I know the urge is out there to go and help in the search right now, but we’re asking that you please not do that. “.

Tee, a 5 foot 6 inch, 120 pound man, was last seen wearing a black coat, jeans, and work boots. She has never gone this long without communicating, according to her family and friends.

Authorities are advising locals in Brookfield to check any exterior cameras they may have for any useful information.

