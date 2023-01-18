How did Lee-James Cupido die? LJC Productions owner cause of death Explained

We regret to inform you that the owner of LJC Productions has passed away, Lee-James Cupido. Lee-James was a successful businessman, an excellent coach and teacher, and a well-liked member of his neighbourhood. At the age of 25, he expired. For more details on him, keep reading this page.

Who was Lee-James Cupido?

The challenging 10X Pitch-last Off’s winner was Lee-James Cupido. When he began LJC Productions as a side business, he was already a full-time high school teacher and coach for his neighbourhood rugby team.

To give back to the neighbourhood that has always supported him, Lee-James founded a small local company named LJC Productions. Small businesses receive full-service support from his company.

It provides its customers with graphic design, printing, marketing, and branding services.

How did Lee James Cupido die?

With deep sorrow, we announce the demise of Lee James Cupido, one of Wellington’s most accomplished businessmen. After a valiant fight with cancer, Lee-James went away at age 25 in peace. In addition to being a talented coach and teacher, Lee-James was a successful businessman and a well-liked part of his community. All who knew him will miss his generosity, compassion, and tenacity dearly.

According to Labit

As the majority of you know, lee-James Cupido has battled cancer for the past few years. Unfortunately, despite his heroic efforts to fight it, he passed away last night. His wife, family, and friends have our deepest condolences. He will be sorely missed, but today he rejoices in a brand-new life in paradise. How priceless that His legacy will live on in Labit through the Lee James Cupido Resilience Award, which “embody[s] the human spirit, the courage to battle and persist no matter what you face” – just keeping on. LJC Customs by Lee-James Cupid

Lee-James Cupido cause of death:

Cancer was the cause of death for Lee-James Cupido. He received third-wave chemotherapy last year.

The Roses United Rugby Club Page gave this emotional statement, and it states,

We say goodbye to one of Wellington’s best business people with a heavy heart, a brother, player, coach, and friend to everyone who knew him. Valentine Lee-James, A True Inspiration, Thank You for Your Support of Hillcrest Rugby Club & Our Rugby Community. In Eternal Peace, R.I.P.

Lee James Cupido Obituary

We regret to inform you about Lee-James Cupido’s demise, proprietor of LJC Productions and one of Wellington’s most successful people in business. Lee-James was a successful businessman, an excellent coach and teacher, and a well-liked member of his neighbourhood. He lost his brave battle with cancer at the young age of 25. Everyone who had the honour of knowing him will miss him dearly.

Tributes to Lee-James Cupido:

With Great Sadness, We Say Goodbye to One of WAKS’s/Finest Wellington’s Entrepreneurs and a Friend to All Who Know Him. Valentine Lee-James, Thank you for your contributions to our brand I WAKS. You are indeed an inspiration. R.I.P., and eternal peace

The very definition of perseverance. My friend, you put up a valiant effort. Let Lee-James Cupido get some rest. I send my deepest sympathies to the Cupido family and your wife. God bless you as you go through this challenging period.

We are saying goodbye to one of WAKS’s finest businessmen, a friend to everyone who know him, with great sadness. Valentine Lee-James Thank you for your contributions to our brand I WAKS. You are indeed an inspiration. Rest In Peace, my friend.

He was an inspiration to all of us, but he has left us all with great memories. Wellington can attest to the fact that Lee-James Cupido was a terrific friend, and I offer my profound condolences to his family. May his parents, sisters, and wife rest in eternal peace.

