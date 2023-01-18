Jamin Pugh AKA Jay Briscoe Dies at 38, Who was Jay Briscoe?

Jamin Pugh, better known by the ring name Jay Briscoe, passed away on January 17 at 38 in San Francisco, California. The professional wrestler is presently signed to New Japan Pro-Wrestling and Ring of Honor. Along with Adam Cole, Austin Aries, and Jay Lethal, Jay is one of only four wrestlers to have held the ROH World Championship twice.

He shared numerous victories with Mark Briscoe, according to 411 Mania. Including their current reign, they have won the ROH World Tag Team Championship 13 times. Along with becoming a two-time ROH World Champion, Jay held the ROH World Six-Mag Tag Team Championships alongside Mark and Bully Ray.

How did Jay Briscoe aka Jamin Pugh die?

The Sun stated that Jay passed away on Tuesday at around 5.30 pm in an automobile accident in Laurel, Delaware. A Wrestling Observer Newsletter tweet from Dave Meltzer said, “Jay Briscoe’s death in a car accident was announced by Tony Khan through Twitter. At 5:30 pm, an automobile accident in Laurel, Maryland claimed the lives of two people. Just the most horrible news.”

At Delaware Invasion on January 20, 2001, Jay and Mark made their professional wrestling debut for Combat Zone Wrestling. Additionally, the 38-year-old participated in Jersey All-Pro Wrestling. Tony Khan, owner of the organisations for Ring of Honor and All Elite Wrestling, has confirmed the wrestler’s demise. Khan tweeted: “Jamin Pugh, sadly, has died. From the first show to the present, he spent more than 20 years as a famous figure in ROH, and is popularly known by his stage name, Jay Briscoe. Jay and his brother Mark ruled ROH and continue to do so as champions. We’ll do whatever we can to help his family. Jamin, please pass on.”

‘One of the best tag team wrestlers’

His terrible passing drew immediate attention to the Internet. Sonny Kiss, a well-known wrestler, remarked, “Sadly, we lost a good man. Such a tragic situation. My sincere condolences go out to his entire family.” “In the short time I’ve known the Briscoes, I can categorically state that they are a wonderful team and one of the best ever. Brutal defeat for the wrestling community. Jay Briscoe, take it easy “a user wrote. One more reading, “dreadful, catastrophic news I’m truly sorry. For him, his loved ones, close friends, and everyone else who knew and cared for him. And for the people that liked to support him. My sincere condolences for your loss. Unimaginable.”

“Absolutely gutted,” a user tweeted. 38 seems too young. Without a doubt, one of the top tag team wrestlers of the past 20 years. The FTR conflict was and still is a timeless masterpiece. The dude was ultimately a man with a family and had much more to offer. “Man Up!” Thank you for everything, and may you rest in peace. Life can be so brutal at times. There are no promises offered. I cannot imagine what his family is going through. His family and friends are in our prayers and our sympathies. Jamin, may you rest in peace, said another.

A user claimed: “It’s terrible. among this generation’s top tag wrestlers. RIP.” “I firmly believe that how others grieve someone reveals a lot about that person’s character. And from that, I believe it is obvious how much he was loved by many. I wish his family, especially Mark, all the best for that. Condolences, “a user stated. “Jamin, Rip Attended the ROH pay-per-view in Lowell this year. I was really heartbroken to hear this news, “one more claimed.

