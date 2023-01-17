How did Renée Geyer die? Australian singer cause of death revealed

Renée Geyer, an Australian jazz and soul vocalist, passed away at 69 due to hip surgery-related complications.

How did Renée Geyer die?

On January 17, 2023, Renée Geyer, an Australian jazz and soul vocalist, passed away. The information was confirmed in a statement by The Mushroom Group on behalf of Renée Geyer’s family.

“We must inform you with great grief that Renée Geyer passed away due to complications after a hip surgery. Renée was also found to have terminal lung cancer in the hospital. In the presence of her loved ones, she passed away painlessly.

Unsurprisingly, we are all unfortunate. Renée was looking forward to a busy year playing for her devoted fans across the nation just last month when she sang to a packed house.

Renée is regarded as one of the best vocalists in modern music, and her distinctive vocal style continues to influence many singers today. With a singing and recording career spanning five decades, Renée was unstoppable, cheeky, and devoted. Her musical legacy speaks for itself.

She received the first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award at the Australian Women in Music Awards in 2018. In 2013, she became the first female member of the Music Victoria Hall of Fame. In 2005, she was also admitted into the ARIA Hall of Fame.

“Renée lived as fully and on her terms as she acted. She was a force of nature, a national treasure, and well-liked. Her demise has left a massive vacuum in the Australian music scene.

“We appreciate the care and respect shown by the University Hospital, Geelong staff. Instead of flowers, Renée would have preferred donations to Support Act to show her gratitude to the industry that adored her so much. The memorial service’s specifics will be announced soon.

After hearing the news of Geyer’s passing, fans and followers sent their condolences to him.

Her autobiography, Confessions of a Difficult Woman, was co-written with music critic Ed Nimmervoll and published in 2000.

Geyer discussed her drug use, adulterous affairs, and musical endeavours in her open book.

Who was Renée Geyer?

Renee Geyer, an Australian soul singer known for her husky vocals, became well-known in the 1970s.

The career of Renee Geyer, born in Melbourne in 1953, started in the 1970s and lasted for more than five decades.

She worked with the international luminaries Joe Cocker, Chaka Khan, and Sting.

Geyer was honoured with admission to the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2005. She is a well-known solo performer who is renowned for songs like

She has several top-charting songs, including Do You Know What I Mean (81), Stares & Whispers (77), Say I Love You (80), It’s A Man’s World (74), and Heading in the Right Direction (75). (81). Additionally, Geyer is a well-known background vocalist worldwide.

2009 saw the release of her album “RENEESSANCE AN ACOUSTIC JOURNEY, BEST OF RENEE GEYER” (Liberation).

At the 2018 Australian Women in Music Awards, she received the first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award.

Condolences to Renee Geyer:

She has more life and character than a century’s worth of obedient talent show grads, making her the best soul, R&B, or whatever singer Australia has ever produced. Renee Geyer will be missed much.

We just received word that Renee Geyer had died away as we finished a magnificent service honouring Costa Coulouris’ life on the central coast. You two join the families of so many of our deceased musicians.

Oh no … Renee Geyer has passed away, according to mushroom records. She had untreatable lung cancer in addition to hip surgery. “Only a month ago she sang to a packed house.” What a voice, what an unapologetically strong woman. I cherished getting to know her and speaking with her.

