How did Brian Tufano die? UK cinematographer’s cause of death Explored

Billy Elliot, Trainspotting, and Shallow Grave were shot by veteran British cinematographer Brian Tufano, who has since gone away. He was 83.

Tufano’s representatives confirmed the news to Deadline by McKinney Macartney Management. A homage to the cinematographer was also posted on Twitter by Jon Wardle, the head of the department at the National Film and Television School in the UK, where Tufano had worked.

I’m very sorry to inform you that Brian Tufano, a legendary cinematographer and former head of the department at @NFTSFilmTV, has passed away. “He shot so many excellent movies and did so much to support emerging talent, especially female directors of photography. We loved him, and we will truly miss him.

How did Brian Tufano die?

Who was Brian Tufano?

An English cinematographer by the name of Brian Tufano BSC.

The BBC’s Gainsborough Studios hired Tufano, born in London in 1939, as a projectionist in 1956. He eventually served as a projectionist for the BBC’s film division at Ealing Studios. From a trainee assistant to a cameraman in 1963, he ultimately advanced his career.

Alan Parker, Jack Gold, and Ken Russell were just a few directors Tufano collaborated with throughout his 21-year run at the BBC. The 1975 BBC TV film The Evacuees brought them all together. Tufano worked on Ridley Scott’s 1982 film Blade Runner as a second photographer after leaving the BBC.

In the 1990s, he worked on several groundbreaking films with Danny Boyle, whom he had met at the BBC. Their collaboration on Boyle’s 1994 feature debut Shallow Grave opened the door for their following roles in Trainspotting and A Life Less Ordinary.

Tufano has supported several upcoming filmmakers, working on movies including Franc Roddam’s Quadrophenia (1979), East is East (1999), Jump Boy (1999), and Billy Elliot (2000) by Stephen Daldry.

The UK’s National Film and Television School’s head of cinematography from 2003 to 2016 were Tufano (NFTS), and he is still an adjunct professor. Charlotte Bruus Christensen as well as Vanessa Whyte (The Girl on the Train, Far From the Madding Crowd, A Quiet Place, Black Narcissus), two of his students at the NFTS, were essential in the formation of a new generation of cinematographers (Ted Lasso, All Creatures Great and Small, Murdered For Being Different).

Awards

In 2001, Tufano earned the Bafta for exceptional contribution to film and television, one of several honours he received over his career. Additionally, in 2002, the British Independent Film Awards gave him the Outstanding Contribution to Independent Film Special Jury Award. After winning the BSC Arri John Alcott Memorial Award in 2015, the organisation presented him with a lifetime achievement award in 2020.

He had been semi-retired for the last ten years. His final work in a feature film was the documentary Gymnast, which followed the British gymnastics team to the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing.

Tributes to Brian Tufano

Many expressed how much they loved him and offered his family their sincere sympathies. The news of this occurrence has upset his lovers and supporters.

Sad news that Trainspotting and Shallow Grave director of photography Brian Tufano passed away. I need to track the number of young filmmakers who claim they worked on their school works for little or nothing, in addition to being respected for lensing influential British films.

When I learned that BSC-certified cinematographer Brian Tufano had passed away, I was distraught. I admired his collaborations with Danny Boyle on the films Shallow Grave and Trainspotting, and he was an excellent and kind instructor at the NFTS.

