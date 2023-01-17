Missing: Billy Coile found dead, What happened to the 43 year-old Mandeville boater?

According to recent internet headlines, the body of the Mandeville man was recently discovered. Billy Coile, a 43-year-old man, was named as the victim. The body of a man was reportedly found, according to authorities, on Monday, January 16, 2023. Nine days ago, the victim vanished while alone fishing on Lake Pontchartrain. Recently, a story broke out online and quickly became viral on numerous social networking sites. This revelation has surprised many people, and they are now very interested in finding out more details. We have more news information here, which we will share in this article.

The news claims that Billy Coile’s ship has been located adrift in Lake Pontchartrain close to the 23-mile marker. On Sunday, January 8, 2023, someone reported him missing. According to the boat’s owner, Colie took it out on Saturday, January 7, to go fishing. The empty vessel was discovered under the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway the following morning at about 8:30. Numerous reactions to the news have been making headlines online since it first appeared. To learn more about the information, scroll down the page.

What happened to the 43 year-old Mandeville boater?

Billy Coile went missing on Sunday and was later located after his boat was discovered adrift on Lake Pontchartrain at the 23-mile marker (Jan. 8). The boat’s owner asserts that Coile took it out for a fishing trip on Saturday (Jan. 7).

The empty boat was found floating beneath the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway at 8:30 on Sunday morning, according to the officials.

Coile’s automobile had been parked at the Mandeville Harbor, it was found. Search teams from the Coast Guard, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries travelled more than 230 nautical miles by air and water to look for Coile. The water was also examined by divers, according to St. Tammany authorities.

The search was put on hold Monday night, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

Who Is Billy Coile?

Due to the public’s tremendous interest in Billy Colie and the broad dissemination of this news on social media, it attracted a lot of attention. Please read the entire article as you are on the appropriate page for more information about the news. As far as we know, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that the body of Billy Coile, 43, was discovered on January 16, 2023.

Missing: Billy Coile found dead

Billy Coile, 44, was found dead on Monday in a location close to Green Point, the east side of Mandeville, and Fontainebleau State Park, according to the Sheriff’s Office of St. Tammany Parish. The place was about three-quarters of a mile offshore.

The body was turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s office for an autopsy to ascertain the cause and manner of death.

Sheriff Randy Smith extends his condolences to the Coile family and expresses his sincere gratitude to Wildlife and Fisheries, the STPSO Marine Division, the STPSO Dive Team, the countless volunteers who never gave up, searching day and night for more than a week while utilising every resource, as well as to himself.

Authorities are now probing into Billy Coile’s undetermined death circumstances. The terrible loss has shocked the neighbourhood, and it is clear that Billy Coile’s family and friends are inconsolable over the news.

Consolations have flooded in from all over the neighbourhood due to the news of Billy Coile’s passing, which has naturally upset her family and friends. Many people have expressed their sympathy and support for Billy Coile’s loved ones during this challenging time on social media.

We offer our condolences to Billy Coile’s loved ones and friends during this trying time.

