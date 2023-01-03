Famous musician Fred White Dies at age of 67

In the Grammy-winning group Earth, Wind & Fire, drummer Fred White supported his brothers Maurice and Verdine White. He has passed away. He was 67.

The death of Verdine White’s younger brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White, was announced on his Instagram account on Sunday. Verdine White is the band’s vocalist, percussionist, and bassist. He remained mum regarding the circumstances surrounding his brother’s passing, including where it occurred.

What happened to Fred White?

His bandmate and brother Verdine White posted the information on Instagram.

Greetings, Family, Friends, and Fans… Our beloved brother Frederick Eugene “Freddie” White passed away today, leaving behind a family full of creativity and brilliance. A carousel of pictures of Fred and the band through the years included captions written by Verdine, 71.

He now plays the drums with the angels and joins our brothers Maurice, Monte, and Ronald in heaven.

Fred, one of the R&B group’s initial nine members, was referred to by Verdine as a “child protégé… with gold records at the early age of 16” in her subsequent remarks.

However, he was also a fantastic brother who was constantly amusing and naughty at home and elsewhere. Verdine took caution to say, “Brother number four in the family lineup.

In addition, Verdine said that he and his family “could always count on [Fred] to lighten up a dire situation.

Fred’s Cause of death

The drummer Fred White passed away at age 67, according to his family, who did not mention the cause of death or the date of the musician’s passing. Apart from the fact that his death has been confirmed, it is now unknown precisely what caused it. Fred White’s actual cause of death was also not made public.

We are trying to contact Fred White’s friends and relatives to learn more about his passing. When more information about the tragic event that made so many people cry is made public.

Who was Fred White ?

He was born Frederick Eugene Adams in Chicago in 1955, and according to Stereogum, Fred White started playing and touring with Donny Hathaway when he was just a youngster. On Hathaway’s 1972 “Live” album, which was released, he provided the drumming.

In 1974, White joined Verdine and their half-brother, Maurice White, in Earth, Wind & Fire, contributing to classics like “Shining Star,” “September,” and “Boogie Wonderland,” according to a music news website.

With roots in Jazz, R&B, Funk, Disco, and Soul, the group sold over 90 million albums worldwide. With six Grammy awards, Earth, The 2005 Super Bowl halftime show featured Wind & Fire, who, in 2000, were also honoured with induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Career Journey

Midway through the 1980s, White departed the group, although he later returned for their 2000 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Earth, Wind & Fire have garnered six Grammy Awards and four American Music Awards.

Additionally, Bonnie Raitt, Donny Hathaway, Deniece Williams, and Diana Ross had White perform drums in their songs. He most recently appeared on Ross’ 2016 comeback album, “Thank You.”

Discography

The Salty Peppers’ 1969 song “La La Time” (tambourine) ‘Mama’s Baby Ain’t A Baby No More’ Hayward, Marilyn (Kitty) (drums), Simtec and Wylie’s 1970 song “Do It Like Mama” (drums) Pass It On – Pieces of Peace, 1970 (drums) Albertina Walker’s 1971 song “Mama Said Thank You” (drums) 1972: Donny Hathaway, “LIVE” (drums) Fully Exposed, Willie Hutch, 1973 (drums) Donny Hathaway’s 1973 song “Extension of a Man” (drums) ’74: Howdy Moon – Howdy Moon (drums) 1974: Majors & Caston (drums)

Little Feat’s 1974 song “Feats Don’t Fail Me Now” (drums, songwriter), The Emotions from 1978 by Sunbeam (drums) 1979: Earth, Wind, and Fire are I AM (drums) Faces – Earth, Wind, and Fire, 1980 (drums) Raise! – Earth, Wind, and Fire, 1981 (drums) 1981: Ramsey Lewis’ Blues for the Night Owl (percussion) Powerlight’s Earth, Wind, and Fire from 1983 (drums) 1983: Jennifer Holliday’s “Feel My Soul” (drums) 1983: Earth, Wind, and Fire’s “Electric Universe” (drums).

Social Media Tributes for Drummer

Lenny Kravitz, a rocker, was among the famous people who commented on Verdine’s Instagram picture at the same time. “My heartfelt sympathies and love go out to you and your family. It was a blessing to be in his company and to have been affected by him. genuine king. Kravitz said, “Rest in power.

One person remarked, “I recall when, as a child, I used to use my mother’s pots and pans as drums.” He once perused album covers, focusing on African-American Kings. It inspired me. I flipped the pots and pans over because of Mr Fred White.

The devastated admirer wrote, “I conveyed my sincere condolences to you and your family with so much love and respect.” Fred White, may you rest in peace.

Read Also: Who is Anita Marie Pointer Husband? How Did Anita Marie Die?