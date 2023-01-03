Who is Ken Block Wife? Ken Block, a renowned rally driver, perishes in an accident.

The well-known rally racer Ken Block, often known as Hoonigan, passed away on Monday in a snowmobile accident close to his Utah home. Ken Block died following an accident at the age of 55. The accident’s specifics haven’t been made public yet.

His team, Hoonigan Racing, released an official statement. We can confirm that Ken Block died in a snowmobile accident today; with our heartfelt condolences, the information said. Ken was a pioneer, a visionary, and an icon. And most importantly, a husband and parent. His absence will be felt deeply.

According to the source, Block was operating the snowmobile in Wasatch County, Utah. Block was travelling down a steep slope in a snowmobile, according to the Sheriff’s office, when it overturned and fell on top of him. The statement reads, “He was declared dead at the scene from injuries he sustained in the accident. Despite riding with others, he was riding alone when the accident happened.

Who is Ken Block Wife?

Ken Block has a solid reputation thanks to his professional successes. Lucy Block is Ken Block's wife.

Ken Block has a solid reputation thanks to his professional successes. Whether Ken Block is dating someone or who his wife is, his admirers are highly curious. Lucy Block is Ken Block’s wife, according to geniuscelebs. Learn more about Ken Block’s wife here. Or look at this article to learn who Ken Block’s girlfriend is.

Ken Block Wife Name

Lucy Block is Ken Block's wife.

Who are Ken Block’s Parents?

Ken Block, an American rally driver, was born on November 21, 1967. The most popular search on the internet is for Ken Block’s parents since many people are curious about the personal lives of their favourite celebrities. Let’s look at Ken Block’s parents in this post, along with other information.

Ken Block Father

The name of Ken Block’s father is unknown. Regarding Ken Block’s father, nothing is known.

Ken Block Mother

The name of Ken Block’s mother is Unknown. Regarding Ken Block’s mother, not much is known.

Ken Block Biography

Ken Block’s biography is published here because many people might need to be more familiar with him. On November 21, 1967, Ken Block was born, and, according to the richest, he is currently 53 years old. According to the richest, he has American citizenship and works as a professional rally driver. In his career, Ken Block has become more well-known, which has helped him amass a large following.

Ken Block Height and Age

Ken Block is 1.84 metres tall, according to his biography. The primary consideration when setting goals is age. You may also be interested in learning Ken Block’s age. It’s true that age is just a number and that there is always time to start afresh. On November 21, 1967, Ken Block was born. He is 53 years old at the moment.

Ken Block Net Worth

As previously indicated, Ken Block has grown in prominence; hence this page includes an estimate of his net worth. His net worth is reportedly $200 Million, according to the richest. Ken Block and Lucy Block have been married for many years and enjoy living together.

