Who is Anita Marie Pointer Husband? How Did Anita Marie Die?

How Did Anita Marie Die?

American singer-songwriter Anita Marie Pointer, a founding member of the Pointer Sisters, was born on January 23, 1948, and she passed away on December 31, 2022. She co-wrote and sang lead on their big-hit “Fairytale” that helped them win their first Grammy in 1975. She also performed lead vocals on many of their other well-known songs, including “Yes We Can Can,” “Fire,” “Slow Hand,” and “I’m So Excited.”. “.

When Pointer was born in Oakland, California, on January 23, 1948, she was the fourth of Sarah Elizabeth (née Silas; 1924–2000) and Reverend Elton Pointer’s six children. Pointer was born in Arkansas, but her parents were from another state. Her family traveled from California to Arkansas almost yearly to see Pointer’s grandparents, who lived in Prescott.

Because her mother had given her permission to stay with her grandparents at that period, she was able to attend McRae Elementary for fifth grade and McRae Jr. for grades 10 and twelve at McRae High School. While a resident of Prescott, she participated in the McRae High School band as an alto sax player. In order to start the Pointer Sisters with her younger sisters Bonnie and June, Pointer resigned her job as a secretary in 1969. In 1972, Ruth, their sister, joined them.

Who is Anita Marie Pointer Husband?

Pointer was married multiple times and had one child. Pointer wed David Harper in December 1965 when she was only 17 years old. They had a daughter named Jada Rashawn Pointer on April 9, 1966. They separated later in 1966. Jada Pointer, 37, died from cancer in 2003.

She served as the inspiration for one of the Pointer Sisters’ most well-known songs, “Jada,” which was written by the group and released in 1973 on their debut album. In October 1981, Pointer married Richard Gonzalez. Later, Pointer and Gonzalez got divorced.

The elder brother of Pointer, Aaron Pointer, played baseball in Major League Baseball before working as an NFL official. In the National Basketball Association, a relative named Paul Silas played and coached.

Pointer provided the lead vocals for the No. She and her sisters first gained notoriety in 1973 with the song “Yes We Can Can.”. At position 11 on the Billboard Hot 100. Thanks to Pointer’s songwriting prowess, the Pointer Sisters became the first black female group to appear at the Grand Ole Opry after her song “Fairytale” went to the top of the country music charts in 1974. The ensemble won its first Grammy for the song “Fairytale,” which Pointer and her sister Bonnie co-wrote and on which she sang lead. The song was awarded Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group. The song was also up for Best Country Song of the Year, another prize.

