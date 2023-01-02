What happened to Gangsta Boo? How Did Gangsta Boo Die?

Rapper Gangsta Boo passed away on Sunday, and her representative said Variety. She was a former member of the hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia. She had been alive for 43 years.

According to Fox 13, Boo, whose real name was Lola Mitchell, was discovered dead on Sunday at 4 p.m. Her cause of death has not been made public.

Boo, a rapper from Memphis who came out of the Dirty South school of hip-hop in the 1990s, was an upbeat Memphis rival to Philadelphia’s Eve, Brooklyn’s Lil’ Kim, and Miami’s Trina.

What happened to Gangsta Boo?

Lola Mitchell, popularly known as Gangsta Boo, was a Three 6 Mafia member and a female rap pioneer. Around 4 p.m. on January 1st, her body was found.

By posting their homage to Gangsta Boo on their Instagram page, Three6Mafia’s creator, DJPaul, confirmed this tragic news. Gangsta Boo, a rapper from Memphis, died of unknown causes.

Her former labelmate DJ Paul paid tribute to her by sharing a picture of the hip-hop legend on Instagram.

Gangsta Boo cause of death:

On January 1, 2023, in her residence in Memphis, 43-year-old Gangsta Boo passed away. Several well-known artists left condolence comments. Gangsta Boo’s cause of death was under mysterious circumstances, which are still unclear.

According to people close to the rapper, Gangsta Boo’s passing might have been due to a drug overdose.

Last night, while attending a local event in Memphis with her brother, Gangsta’s brother began to overdose, resulting in the need for hospitalisation.

Even though he fully recovered, insiders tell TMZ that individuals who saw Gangsta Boo’s murder scene are adamant that drugs were found on her person and that a fentanyl-laced substance is believed to be the blame.

Who was Gangsta Boo?

When Gangsta Boo joined Paul, Juicy J, and the other original members of the rap group—Lord Infamous, Crunchy Black, Koopsta Knicca, and others—in the 1990s, her career officially got underway.

Although Gangsta Boo was one of the only female rappers in the team, she managed to hold her own and carve out a space for herself for a long time.

Gangsta was a featured artist on each of Three 6 Mafia’s first five studio albums, including their first single, “Mystic Stylez”, from 1995. She had contributed to other well-known works, including “Chapter1,” “When the Smoke Clears,” and even the soundtrack album “Choices,” which was used for the film.

Despite leaving Three 6 in the early 2000s, Gangsta Boo had a successful solo career, releasing a second solo studio album and numerous mixtapes throughout the rest of the 2000s and into the 2010s.

She collaborated with legendary rappers such as Gucci Mane, Lil Jon, OutKast, E-40, T.I., The Game, and others. She continued to rap throughout the 2020s, frequently performing alongside Killer Mike, El-P, and Run The Jewels, a hip-hop group.

To release songs, Gangsta Boo continued to work with various media firms, like UPROXX and others. She is more engaged on social media than she used to be in the Memphis music and community scene. Gangsta Boo.

Tributes to Gangsta Boo:

Go away, Gangsta Boo. The pioneering first lady of Southern rap, known for her captivating get-money bounce and for kicking Satanic lines on “Mystic Stylez” when she was just 15 years old. In Three 6, Boo defined Memphis rap better than anyone else and never spat a subpar verse. She was gone far too quickly.

Godspeed, RIP. Ghetto Boo, the matriarch of the Three 6 Mafia. A genuinely fantastic musician who crossed generations in a changing industry and rode a beat like no other. One of the best songs ever recorded by Hypnotize Minds is her solo debut, “Enquiring Minds.” To her family, peace and love.

I’ll miss your DMs and sporadic texts, buddy. In actuality, we had just begun. I’m going to mix some Red Bull with a shot of tequila (insider). Regards to her fans, family, home girls, and other admirers, as well as peace to her legacy. Yeah! #GangstaBoo

