Missing: Steven Mainwaring found dead, What happened to the Oregon State University student? Explored

An individual from Klamath Falls has been missing since before Christmas, and his family requests help from anyone who may have seen him.

According to his stepmother Kristina Mainwaring, 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring was last seen by his family on Thursday, December 15.

Steven’s father dropped him off in Eugene on December 15, so he could pick up his Bronco from an auto shop and return to school, according to Kristina Mainwaring, who spoke to the Herald & News. At Oregon State University, Steven studies engineering. On Friday, December 16, at about 2 or 3 p.m., she claimed that Steven and his father spoke on the phone; she claimed that was the last time anyone in the family talked to him.

Steven Mainwaring was discovered dead

A 22-year-old student who had been missing from Oregon State University was found dead on Marys Peak in Benton County on Sunday, according to the Corvallis Police Department. A Ford Bronco was discovered just before five o’clock in a remote area of Marys Peak close to Philomath by volunteers helping with the hunt for Steven Mainwaring.

Police said a resident found Mainwaring’s body. Deputies claim there is no evidence of criminal action or wrongdoing.

Mainwaring hadn’t been home for nearly two weeks. His family reported waiting to hear from him since December. Mainwaring, an engineering student, also served in the Air National Guard.

Parents Grieve son’s loss

A week before Christmas, he allegedly told his parents he would spend the holiday at home in Klamath Falls but that he might first go fishing or take a day trip to the coast. They have yet to hear from him.

Bethany Cook, Mainwaring’s mother, said: “As a mother, just the unknown, the uncertainty, it’s tough.” “I became pretty concerned when Christmas Eve and Christmas went without him texting me. Being in this circumstance is strange.

According to the Corvallis Police Department, Steven’s phone was ping-ed by the Harrisburg mobile tower in December, finding it close to Alsea village. According to Cook, if Mainwaring had ventured deeper into the forest, she would have realised.

According to Cook, he’s a lovely young man who loves the great outdoors, adventures, and exploration. His level of dependability and trustworthiness has never wavered. He enjoys being a lone wolf and having experiences, although he would let us know if he was taking a long journey.

His relatives have also submitted pictures of Mainwaring’s Ford Bronco. Cook asserts that retrieving the car—which has been lost—will be a crucial step in finding her son.

Cook says, “Even if something unpleasant happened when he was alone outside, Mainwaring would be well-prepared.” He has acquired a great deal of wilderness survival expertise. We have hope because of his Air Guard experience.

Corvallis Police Department: Statement

The Corvallis Police Department’s phone number is 541-766-6911, and anyone with information on Steven Mainwaring’s whereabouts or his car is requested to call.

At 4:54 PM today, Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a remote region of Mary’s Peak in response to a tip regarding Corvallis resident and missing person Steven Mainwaring. Volunteers who were helping with the hunt for Mainwaring claimed to have found a car that matched the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was believed to be driving.

Deputies discovered Mainwaring dead close to the Ford Bronco when they arrived. A Benton County Sheriff’s Office inquiry found no evidence of criminal activity or foul play.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office helped with this investigation, and the Corvallis Police Department would like to express its gratitude. It also wants to thank the volunteers who spent countless hours helping to find Steven.

