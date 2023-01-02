Is Dori Monson Dead? What Happened To Dori Monson?

According to KIRO Newsradio, Dori Monson, the longstanding conservative radio personality for the Puget Sound region from “the gritty streets of Ballard,” passed away Saturday night at a Seattle hospital. He was 61.

Monson hosted his popular three-hour programme every weekday while covering regional sports and the Seahawks radio broadcast team for many years.

According to KIRO Newsradio, the station is trying to construct on-air tributes, which called him a “longtime monitor of government and social concerns.”

What Happened To Dori Monson?

American radio personality Dori Monson was well-known. At the age of 61, he passed away on Saturday. KIRO Newsradio reported Dori’s passing in a story published on its website on Sunday. In Seattle, Washington, on KIRO-FM, Dori presented the Dori Monson Show, an afternoon chat programme. Now, a lot of people are looking up to Dori. Find out what happened to Dori Monson and how he passed away here.

Is Dori Monson Dead?

Yes. She has passed away, Dori Monson. KIRO Newsradio’s parent company, Bonneville International, issued the following statement: “Dori Monson unexpectedly passed away Saturday night at a Seattle hospital, and her sudden passing has left the KIRO Newsradio family, Bonneville International Corporation, and her immediate family deeply saddened. Dori, who has struggled with her health in recent years, underwent surgery after having a cardiac episode at home on December 29.”

How Did Dori Monson Died?

On December 31, 2022, Dori Monson passed away at 61. He is a native of Ballard, a suburb of Seattle. On December 29, he had a cardiac episode and has been in the hospital since. The three daughters and wife of Dori Monson are still living. On December 31, 2022, Dori Monson sadly passed away in a hospital in Seattle.

Dori Monson Age

According to allfamousbirthday, Dori Monson was born on October 2, 1961, and passed away at 61. Dori was born and raised in Seattle’s Ballard neighbourhood, home to a large Scandinavian population. Ballard High School awarded Dori Monson her diploma. He identified as “libertarian,” “right-leaning,” and “middle right.” He acknowledged casting his ballot for Bob Barr in the 2008 presidential election.

Dori Monson Wife

Allfamousbirthday reports that Dori Monson is married and has three daughters. In Lake Forest Park, Washington, they called home. Regarding Dori Monson’s marriage, not much is known. He was the girls’ basketball team’s head coach at Shorecrest High School in Shoreline, Washington, from 2010 to 2017. He had previously worked as an assistant coach for the club for two years.

The Dori Monson Show

In 1995, Dave Ross relocated to the formerly 9:00 am to noon morning period, while Monson received his show on KIRO from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm.

His programme’s central political ideology was once considered moderate in the 1990s. He consistently stood with then-President Bill Clinton in opposition to the conservative Republicans in control of Congress, particularly during the process for his impeachment following the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

He admitted to having voted for Al Gore in the 2000 presidential election.

But after the September 11 terrorist attacks in 2001, his show took a very conservative turn, enthusiastically supporting the Iraq War and deriding environmentalists as “fake, global warming fanatics.”

“one on-one against the nuns”

One of the regular features on The Dori Monson Show was the weekly “one on one against the nuns” segment, in which Monson pitted his football understanding against that of two nuns, Sisters Kath Silverthorn and Cele Gorman of the Archdiocese of Seattle, who each made predictions for the NFL game the following Sunday.

Moson’s mocking tweet

On October 8, 2020, Monson tweeted during the 2020 Washington State gubernatorial debate, ridiculing Gov. Jay Inslee’s hypocrisy in relying on science for stringent COVID-19 laws while allowing Washingtonians to change their birth certificate sex without also demanding scientific proof.

Thus, the Seahawks and Bonneville Seattle terminated his employment with KIRO and permanently barred him from hosting the pregame and postgame radio shows for the Seahawks.

On October 26, 2020, he started back up as the host of his show on Bonneville KIRO 97.3.

Dori Monson Net Worth

According to geniuscelebs, Dori Monson has an estimated net worth of $5 million. In 2002, he began presenting Hawk Talk. After being introduced to Dorothy Bullitt, the owner of King Broadcasting, by Seattle broadcaster Bill O’Mara, Dori started his professional broadcasting career at KING-TV as a sports producer, reporter, and host at KING AM. After the Pat Cashman Show switched stations in 1994, he eventually relocated to KIRO-FM 100.7.

Read Also: Kevin McCarthy aims to complete a vital deal to win support and become the speaker of the House.